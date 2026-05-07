The Agencies Building Pharma's Next Decade Just Picked Their Software: Daily Command Launches With 18 of the Industry's Most Senior Agency Leaders Already Inside It

Sanofi, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Avalere Health, Deerfield, Havas Media, Omnicom Health Group, Real Chemistry, EVERSANA, Klick Health, Ogilvy Health and others among the firms whose senior leaders co-built Doceree's Daily Command. The product redefines how agencies plan, deliver, and measure work for pharmaceutical brand teams.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing, today launched Daily Command — the single product where pharmaceutical brand teams now plan, decide, execute, and measure their day's work — and named the 75 senior industry operators who co-built it.

Eighteen of those 75 operators are senior leaders from the most influential agencies in healthcare marketing.

Doceree Introduces Daily Command — The System of Work for Pharma Brand Teams, Co-Built by 75 of the Industry's Most Senior Operators

That is not incidental to the announcement. It is the announcement.

"Every agency executive reading this is going to ask the same question: is Daily Command trying to replace us? The answer is no — and it is also the wrong question. The right question is which agencies are going to win the pitches of the next decade. The answer to that one is: the agencies whose work shows up inside Daily Command, on the same screen as the brand team's data, the brand team's decisions, and the brand team's measurement. Eighteen of the most senior agency leaders in this industry already know that. They co-built the product."

— Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree

What changes for agencies on July 14

For two decades, agencies have delivered work to pharmaceutical brand teams in PowerPoint, in shared drives, in monthly QBRs, and in PDFs that brand teams print and forget. The work is brilliant. The container is broken.

Daily Command replaces the container.

Starting with the July 14 industry release, agencies working with Daily Command-enabled brand teams will deliver strategy, creative, media plans, measurement frameworks, and recommendations directly inside the product the brand team uses every day — visible, versioned, and connected to the underlying clinical-intent data that grounds every decision the brand team makes.

This is not a workflow change. It is a category change in how agency value is seen, measured, and renewed.

Why this matters more for agencies than for pharma

Brand teams adopt Daily Command because it makes their day's work tractable. Agencies adopt it because it makes their work legible — to the CMO, to the CFO, to the procurement team that benchmarks agency rosters every two years.

In a procurement environment where pharma marketing budgets are under sustained pressure and agency rosters are being consolidated globally, the agencies whose strategic recommendations are visible inside a brand team's daily decision surface will retain accounts. The agencies whose work lives in attached PDFs and quarterly decks will lose them.

The Maker cohort understood this in March. They co-built Daily Command not as customers of Doceree, but as participants in their own industry's next chapter.

Validation from the agency cohort

"Avalere Health has spent years watching brand teams try to run sophisticated, high-stakes commercial decisions across a dozen disconnected systems. The cost — in speed, in clarity, in the quality of the decisions themselves — is enormous. Daily Command is the first product I have seen that takes that problem seriously and rebuilds the workflow from the ground up. We are proud to be among the first agencies to bring it into our work — not because it is convenient, but because it is where the work is going. This partnership has a truly meaningful impact on our mission to make every patient possible."

— Amar Urhekar, Chief Executive Officer, Avalere Health

How agencies plug in

Daily Command is built as an open ecosystem. Through the Daily Command Marketplace, agencies plug their proprietary tools, models, creative platforms, and measurement frameworks directly into the product their pharma clients use — the marketplace is API-first and partner-neutral. Doceree does not pick winners; brand teams do.

This is a deliberate architectural choice. Agencies do not lose their proprietary IP, their data partnerships, or their analytic differentiation by working inside Daily Command. They surface them — visibly, in the same product their clients open every morning.

Agencies interested in marketplace partnership for the July 14 launch can reach us at doceree.com/#contact-us.

The 18 agency Makers

The 18 senior agency operators in the Maker cohort were drawn from Sanofi, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Avalere Health, Deerfield, Havas Media, Omnicom Health Group, Real Chemistry, EVERSANA, Klick Health, Ogilvy Health and other leading firms. Each was selected because they personally lead the strategy, media, creative, or analytics functions that Daily Command brings inside the brand team's daily decision surface.

The full list of named Makers, published with their consent, is available at doceree.com/health-decode/makers.

What happens next

Daily Command is officially unveiled on May 7, 2026, with its 75 Makers publicly named. In June, it enters closed beta with five flagship manufacturer and agency partners, including Avalere Health. The full industry release follows on July 14, alongside the announcement of Daily Command Marketplace launch partners.

About Doceree

Doceree is the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing. We believe the role of AI is to bring richer context to every HCP interaction. Hence, our patented AI understands multiple layers of context to enhance every HCP interaction in a privacy-compliant manner, delivering measurably better outcomes every time. In just five years, we have emerged as leaders in AI-powered, hyper-personalized healthcare messaging — redefining HCP engagement with more powerful context and more powerful outcomes.

To know more, visit www.doceree.ai

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SOURCE Doceree