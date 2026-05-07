The Physician Who Walked Away From Medicine to Rebuild It: How Harshit Jain Spent Eight Years Asking the One Question Pharma Could Not Answer

Doceree's Daily Command — unveiled May 7 in New York, co-built by 75 of the industry's most senior operators — is the answer to a question its founder started asking in a hospital ward.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, a young physician trained at Northwestern University walked away from a clinical career to start a software company. He did not start it because he loved software. He started it because, in eight years of practicing and watching colleagues practice, he could not get a clean answer to a single question:

Why does a physician prescribe what they prescribe?

Doceree Introduces Daily Command — The System of Work for Pharma Brand Teams, Co-Built by 75 of the Industry's Most Senior Operators

Eight years later, Harshit Jain, MD — the physician in question — is the founder and global CEO of Doceree, the AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing. On May 7, 2026, in New York, Doceree unveiled Daily Command: a system of work for pharmaceutical brand teams co-built by 75 of the most senior operators in the industry, including leaders from Sanofi, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Avalere Health, Deerfield, Havas Media, Omnicom Health Group, Real Chemistry, EVERSANA, Klick Health, Ogilvy Health and others.

Daily Command is, in a sense, the answer to the question Jain started asking in a hospital ward.

The question that built the company

The pharmaceutical industry spends approximately $30 billion a year trying to influence what physicians prescribe. It spends almost nothing trying to understand what physicians prescribe. Jain's bet — first articulated in 2017, now embedded in every product Doceree ships — was that the second problem had to be solved before the first one could be done responsibly.

Doceree was built in four phases, each one a foundation for the next. EHR integrations to capture prescribing decisions at the point of care. A medical-journal and programmatic infrastructure to reach physicians in the moments those decisions are formed. An on-demand intelligence layer to interpret what the data was saying. And finally, the Clinical Intent Suite — launched earlier this year — which made the prescribing-decision signal a usable input for brand teams for the first time in the industry's history.

Daily Command is the fifth phase. It is the product where the answer to Jain's original question becomes daily, operational work for the people who run pharma's biggest brands.

"I left medicine because I kept watching brilliant physicians make prescribing decisions in a black box, and I kept watching brilliant marketers try to influence those decisions without knowing what was actually happening inside it. The whole industry was running on guesses on both sides. I didn't start Doceree to build martech. I started it because the question of why a doctor prescribes what they prescribe felt, to me, like the most important unanswered question in commercial medicine. Daily Command is what the answer looks like when you put it in a brand team's hands."

— Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree

Eight years, four phases, one bet

The pattern of Jain's career is a single bet placed and re-placed: that the right way to fix pharmaceutical marketing was to start at the source — the prescribing decision — and build outward. Most of his industry contemporaries placed the opposite bet, building outward from the channel.

The judgment of which bet was correct now sits with the 75 senior operators who, in March, agreed to spend the next quarter co-building Daily Command alongside Jain's team — and on May 7 in New York, put their names on the result.

"Every category-defining software company in enterprise has been built on the same insight: own the surface where the work actually happens. In pharma marketing, and especially in full-service agencies like Deerfield, that surface has never existed. Daily Command is the most credible attempt I have seen at building it — grounded in real clinical data, designed by the operators who do the work, and architected as an open ecosystem rather than a closed AI stack."

— Bill Veltre, Chief Media Officer, Deerfield

What happens next

Daily Command is officially unveiled on May 7, 2026, with its 75 Makers publicly named. In June, it enters closed beta with five flagship manufacturer and agency partners, including Avalere Health. The full industry release follows on July 14, alongside the announcement of Daily Command Marketplace launch partners.

About Harshit Jain, MD

Harshit Jain, MD is a physician who walked away from medicine — not from its problems. As Founder and Global CEO of Doceree, he spent eight years asking a question pharma couldn't answer, and built the answer himself: Daily Command, the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing, co-built with 75 of the industry's most senior operators.



Before Doceree, he held senior roles at McCann across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. He is also the host of The Next Marketing by HJ podcast (PM360 Trailblazer, Viddy Gold Award) and the author of a book by the same name. An MD from Northwestern University and Executive MBA from IIM Lucknow, Dr. Jain is CEO of the Year 2026, Digiday Tech Innovator of the Year 2025 and PM360 Elite Disruptor.

To know more, visit https://www.harshitjain.co/

About Doceree

Doceree is the world's first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing. We believe the role of AI is to bring richer context to every HCP interaction. Hence, our patented AI understands multiple layers of context to enhance every HCP interaction in a privacy-compliant manner, delivering measurably better outcomes every time. In just five years, we have emerged as leaders in AI-powered, hyper-personalized healthcare messaging — redefining HCP engagement with more powerful context and more powerful outcomes.

To know more, visit www.doceree.ai

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SOURCE Doceree