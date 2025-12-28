Administrator Angeion Group Announces an LGBCoin, LTD Class Action

If You Bought the LetsGoBrandon Coin ("LGBCoin"), You May be a Member of a Class Action

A federal court authorized this notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A class action lawsuit is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Orlando Division (the "Court") against James Koutoulas and LGBCoin, LTD (the "Defendants"). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants violated U.S. Securities laws by unlawfully offering the sale of unregistered LetsGoBrandon Coin ("LGBCoin") securities. The Court decided that this lawsuit should proceed as a class action on behalf of a group of people and entities.

Who is included in the Class?

You are a member of the Class if you purchased LGBCoins during the period from November 2, 2021, and March 15, 2022, inclusive, unless you are specifically excluded as provided below.

Is there any money available now?

No. If the Class receives any money, whether from a settlement or through the enforcement of a judgment, class members will receive additional notice.

What are my rights?

Do Nothing: If you are a Class member by doing nothing, you are choosing to stay in the Class. You will be permitted to share in any recovery that may result from this class action, but you will give up your rights to sue Defendants in a separate lawsuit for the claims made in this class action. In addition, you will be bound by past and any future court rulings on, or settlement of, the claims against Defendants.

Ask to be Excluded: Get out of this lawsuit. Get no benefits. Keep your rights. If you opt out of the Class (meaning you state in writing that you do not want to be included in this lawsuit), you will not be entitled to any recovery that may result from this class action and you will not be bound by any past or future rulings in this lawsuit. You will be free to pursue your own claims against Defendants on your own or as part of a different lawsuit. If you want to keep your right to separately sue James Koutoulas and LGBCoin, LTD, you must exclude yourself by February 11, 2026. Complete information is available at www.LGBCoinCryptoAction.com.

The Court's hearing.

The Court will hold a Final Pretrial Conference on February 17, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. in Courtroom 4B of the Middle District of Florida. The Court will hold a Jury Trial beginning on March 2, 2026.

This notice is only a summary.

For more information, including Important Dates and Court Documents, visit

www.LGBCoinCryptoAction.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Angeion Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Angeion Group