Angeion Group Appoints Charstie Enders to Lead Corporate Legal Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, a leading provider of legal notice and administration services, today announced the appointment of Charstie Enders as Vice President, Client Strategies and Solutions, to lead the expansion of Angeion's corporate legal presence. Enders will focus on building repeatable partnerships with corporate legal departments by positioning Angeion as a preferred claims administrator and legal operations partner for complex, high-stakes programs.

"Charstie brings deep legal operations experience to Angeion and exemplifies the operational excellence corporate legal departments rely on to move quickly, reduce risk, and deliver predictable, budgeted outcomes," said Eric Eckhardt, Chief Revenue Officer of Angeion Group. "With years spent in enterprise legal environments, she will be instrumental as we deepen support for corporate clients across complex claims administration and related legal operations needs. Charstie will expand and strengthen our corporate relationships across class action, restructuring, and data security matters, with enterprise requirements front and center."

Enders brings more than 15 years of experience in legal operations, project and program management, and cross-functional execution in technical environments. Most recently, she has served as a Strategic Operations Program Manager within Apple Inc.'s Legal Operations organization, focusing on strategic initiatives spanning vendor management, reporting and metrics, process improvement, and tool creation. Prior to that, she spent more than a decade at Apple in litigation program leadership roles supporting complex, high-impact matters and enterprise-level initiatives.

In this role, Enders will help broaden Angeion's work with corporate legal departments beyond traditional class action claims administration to support claims-focused programs such as remediation initiatives, data incident response, and other legal operations needs.

Enders holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Vermont and is PMP certified.

