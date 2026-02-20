Angeion Group Acquires MedQuest Ltd, Expanding Capabilities in the Single-Event Personal Injury Market

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, a leading provider of legal notice and administration services, today announced the acquisition of MedQuest Ltd ("MedQuest"), a trusted legal services firm supporting personal injury and medical malpractice litigation.

Founded in 1983, MedQuest supports personal injury and medical malpractice matters by producing litigation-ready work products, including life care plans, future medical cost projections, and detailed medical record reviews and chronologies. MedQuest also connects firms with board-certified medical and billing experts for specialty review and testimony support. The company serves both plaintiff and defense firms, with outputs designed to be consistent, well-documented, and defensible in litigation settings.

"MedQuest has earned trust by delivering consistent, defensible work product and a dependable network of board-certified experts," said Dan Miner, President of Mass Torts and Single Event at Angeion Group. "This acquisition expands our ability to support single-event personal injury matters with life care planning and future medical cost analysis so firms can evaluate exposure and damages with greater speed and confidence."

"We're incredibly proud of the trust we've earned from both defense and plaintiff firms over the past four decades," said Elliot Stone, founder of MedQuest. "Joining Angeion enables us to maintain the quality our clients expect while gaining additional resources to further advance MedQuest's mission."

The acquisition bolsters Angeion Group's existing single-event practice by expanding its service offerings to include medical cost projections, life care planning, and medical expert review.

MedQuest is the fourth acquisition under the Angeion platform since the 2024 majority investment from Renovus Capital Partners.

About Angeion Group

Angeion Group is a leading provider of class action and mass tort settlement administration, legal noticing, bankruptcy administration, and single-event personal injury administration services. Known for its innovation, precision, and client service, Angeion supports complex litigation through technology-driven, transparent solutions. Angeion also provides strategic guidance and comprehensive distribution capabilities, helping clients seamlessly manage all administrative functions.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $2 billion of assets across its several sector focused funds. The firm's current portfolio includes over 30 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and workforce development and services companies in the technology, healthcare and professional services markets. Renovus typically makes control buyout investments in founder owned businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and operator network to make operational improvements, recruit top talent and pursue add-on acquisitions. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

