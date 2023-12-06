AdmireMD Skin Clinic Announces Strategic Partnership with Cosmetic Physician Partners for Regional Expansion and Aesthetic Excellence

Cosmetic Physician Partners

06 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

EDINA, Minn., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Anthony Admire, a distinguished board-certified plastic surgeon and anti-aging expert, has entered into a strategic partnership with Cosmetic Physician Partners (CPP), signaling a transformative era for Med Spa services in Phoenix/Scottsdale and throughout Maricopa County. This collaboration is driven by a shared vision to elevate patient care, expand services, and set industry standards for best practices models.

"This alliance with CPP allows us to elevate patient care, broaden services, and dynamically expand our footprint in Arizona," stated Dr. Anthony Admire, MD, FACS, of AdmireMD Skin Clinic. "It signifies a groundbreaking advancement, propelling us into a new era shaping the future of Med Spa services in Arizona."

Aligning with AdmireMD's long-term strategy, CPP's support facilitates the efficient expansion of Medspa's premium services into new markets while maintaining autonomy. With goals to minimize operational costs, establish industry benchmarks, and amplify the Medspa presence in Phoenix/Scottsdale, Dr. Admire plans innovative marketing strategies and cost efficiencies, directly benefiting clients.

Drawing on over 12 years as a top doctor in the Phoenix Valley, anti-aging expert, renowned speaker, educator and key opinion leader for major aesthetic companies, Dr. Anthony Admire brings a wealth of industry expertise. This collaboration not only underscores his commitment to advancing industry standards but also propels the embarkment of a strategic expansion plan, targeting two to three additional cities in the coming years. This expansion is committed to delivering cutting-edge techniques and treatments, ensuring clients continue to receive the pinnacle of innovation in aesthetic care.

"We are thrilled to support AdmireMD in their expansion in Arizona," stated Daniel Schacter, President, CPP. "This partnership marks a significant step forward in shaping the future of Med Spa services in the region."

For more information about Cosmetic Physician Partners, please visit www.cosmeticphysicianpartners.com.

About AdmireMD Skin Clinic

AdmireMD Skin Clinic, under the leadership of Dr. Anthony Admire, is a premier Med Spa committed to providing innovative techniques, advanced technologies, and a luxurious client experience in the field of aesthetic medicine.

For more information about AdmireMD Skin Clinic, please visit www.admiremd.com.

About Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc. 

CPP is building the premier medical aesthetic clinic network in the US for the long-term benefit of all our partners, clients, and employees. CPP's leadership team brings together some of the world's leading clinic operators and medical specialists in the medical aesthetic business.

With a strong belief in building a people-first culture, we have achieved consistent double-digit growth in our clinics for the last decade. Additional information on CPP is available at www.cosmeticphysicianpartners.com.

For more information:
Sean Walsh
Head of Partnerships
[email protected]

SOURCE Cosmetic Physician Partners

