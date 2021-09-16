ADNET Technologies Joins Best in Class Managed Service Provider, New Charter Technologies

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based Oval Partners, announced the joining of ADNET Technologies. Located in Greater Hartford, Connecticut and New York's Capital Region, ADNET provides industry-leading service across three core areas – Managed IT Services, Security, and Cloud – and is distinguished by its human-centered approach to client engagements.

As New Charter's roster of North American MSPs continues to grow, ADNET Technologies is a welcome addition to the platform. Mitch Morgan, New Charter Technologies CEO explains, "We're building a national MSP platform in an entirely new and different way. We call it an Equity Partnership. We take a culture-focused approach and partner with companies that share our mission to improve people's lives with technology solutions."

Christopher Luise, the CEO of ADNET Technologies, is excited to join the strategic partnership to fuel their ongoing evolution and accelerate their talent-led growth in the Northeast and beyond. Luise explains, "Our employees are the reason for our company's consistent success, so we were only willing to work with an investment partner that would help us create new opportunities for our team and support our work to build a company culture that retains, attracts and empowers top talent."



The Oval Partners and New Charter Technologies business model is focused on building a caliber of business that the IT industry hasn't yet seen. The strategy is revolutionary and changing the standard in which the industry operates.



Here are the five pillars that make up the foundation of New Charter:

The platform partners with business owners who are not sellers but rather looking for an opportunity to continue what they're doing and having a financial partner for further investment.

A team of business owners to partner with for the sharing of new ideas and industry best practices to accelerate their business forward.

The foundation of the model is centered around the idea that the Managed IT industry is a "people-business" requiring a local touch and should not be consolidated in order to build upon success and reach new growth and service delivery levels.

The partners who make up the New Charter banner are high growth and high margin businesses who share a common set of cultural and business objectives.

The owners are the Leadership team and are collaborating and strategizing in a way that has never been seen in the industry.



"ADNET Technologies is the 12th high-performing MSP to join New Charter," said John Knoll, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Oval Partners. "Their team truly takes a people-focused approach to their work. Whether it's building inspiring workplaces for their employees or collaborating with clients to make their technology more secure and easier to manage, empowering people is a hallmark of ADNET's culture."

READ FULL RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT



Dan Escovitz

Oval Partners

[email protected]

312.375.0050

SOURCE New Charter Technologies