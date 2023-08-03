"Adopt a Cow" Program Brings Agricultural Discovery to the Classroom

News provided by

The Dairy Alliance

03 Aug, 2023, 10:58 ET

The nationwide educational series is open for the 2023-24 school year.

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to join the moo-vement! Discover Dairy's "Adopt a Cow" program is back for enrollment for the 2023-24 school year. The Dairy Alliance is partnering with Discovery Dairy, an educational series run by the Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania, in sponsoring interactive lessons and activities to give students an inside look at a dairy farm in the Southeast.

Last year, more than 40,000 elementary and middle school classrooms, homeschool families, library groups, and other organizations participated in the program. The Dairy Alliance supported close to 10,000 classrooms representing over 467,000 students throughout the Southeast. Schools from both rural and urban areas can enroll, bringing dairy farming to life for students of all ages and demographics.

"We are proud to partner with Discover Dairy to bring important educational opportunities about agriculture and dairy farming to children in the Southeast and across America," said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. "Not only does the Adopt a Cow program connect children of all backgrounds to farming, animals, and the outdoors, but it feeds children's natural curiosity for learning."

Discover Dairy partners with national dairy associations to offer students exciting activities featuring the calves on the farm and the dairy farmers who manage it. This year, new lessons will be added to target high school students focusing on food science and dairy's economic, environmental, and community impact.

Each classroom that enrolls in the Adopt a Cow program is paired with a calf from a dairy farm. Classrooms receive photos, video updates, and activity sheets throughout the school year that allow them to watch their calf grow. Through immersive, hands-on learning activities and free curriculum provided by Discover Dairy, students gain a deeper understanding of the dairy industry and where their food comes from.

"Different farms have different management practices, and you want to give those kids as much information about a dairy farm as you can so they have a better respect for the industry," said Katelin Benkoski, Host Farm for the Adopt a Cow Program representing Georgia.  

The sign-up period closes on September 15, 2023. To enroll in the Adopt a Cow program, visit www.discoverdairy.com/adopt or contact the Dairy Excellence Foundation at 717-346-0849 for more information.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedairyalliance
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedairyalliance/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/thedairyalliance/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dairy_alliance

MEDIA CONTACT

Kaitlyn Ianiro
[email protected]
973-349-6053

SOURCE The Dairy Alliance

Also from this source

The Dairy Alliance Redefines the Role of Milk at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo

STAY HYDRATED AND REFUEL WITH REAL MILK

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.