"Adopt a Cow" Program Brings Agricultural Discovery to the Classroom

The nationwide educational series is open for the 2023-24 school year.

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to join the moo-vement! Discover Dairy's "Adopt a Cow" program is back for enrollment for the 2023-24 school year. The Dairy Alliance is partnering with Discovery Dairy, an educational series run by the Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania, in sponsoring interactive lessons and activities to give students an inside look at a dairy farm in the Southeast.

Last year, more than 40,000 elementary and middle school classrooms, homeschool families, library groups, and other organizations participated in the program. The Dairy Alliance supported close to 10,000 classrooms representing over 467,000 students throughout the Southeast. Schools from both rural and urban areas can enroll, bringing dairy farming to life for students of all ages and demographics.

"We are proud to partner with Discover Dairy to bring important educational opportunities about agriculture and dairy farming to children in the Southeast and across America," said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. "Not only does the Adopt a Cow program connect children of all backgrounds to farming, animals, and the outdoors, but it feeds children's natural curiosity for learning."

Discover Dairy partners with national dairy associations to offer students exciting activities featuring the calves on the farm and the dairy farmers who manage it. This year, new lessons will be added to target high school students focusing on food science and dairy's economic, environmental, and community impact.

Each classroom that enrolls in the Adopt a Cow program is paired with a calf from a dairy farm. Classrooms receive photos, video updates, and activity sheets throughout the school year that allow them to watch their calf grow. Through immersive, hands-on learning activities and free curriculum provided by Discover Dairy, students gain a deeper understanding of the dairy industry and where their food comes from.

"Different farms have different management practices, and you want to give those kids as much information about a dairy farm as you can so they have a better respect for the industry," said Katelin Benkoski, Host Farm for the Adopt a Cow Program representing Georgia.

The sign-up period closes on September 15, 2023. To enroll in the Adopt a Cow program, visit www.discoverdairy.com/adopt or contact the Dairy Excellence Foundation at 717-346-0849 for more information.

