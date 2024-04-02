The Dairy Alliance Supports Runners at Cooper River Bridge Run Expo

Highlights dairy milk's performance benefits and advocates for #TEAMMILK, April 4 -5

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit funded by dairy farmers in the Southeast, is heading to the races and will be supporting the Cooper River Bridge Run Expo in Charleston. The organization will have a presence at the two-day Bridge Run Expo preceding the race on April 4 and 5 at the Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr., North Charleston, SC 29418.

"Running is one of the most practiced and accessible sports in the world, and dairy milk is a key player in this sport. Its nutrient profile makes it a powerhouse for training, hydration, and recovery for everyday athletes," said Geri Berdak , Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. "Milk provides performance benefits many runners look for through a unique nutrient package tailored for runners, including high-quality protein, electrolytes, B vitamins, vitamin D, and calcium, yet most runners do not include milk as part of their training nutrition. The Dairy Alliance is working to help change this!"

The race is a 10k walk-run that spans point to point from Mt. Pleasant to downtown Charleston. It also features a Kids Run and Family Festival. The run draws around 40,000 participants.

Visit and connect with registered dietitian, Tori Medelin, Director of Sports Nutrition at the College of Charleston, and The Dairy Alliance during the Bridge Run Expo on April 4 from Noon-8 p.m. or April 5 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. The pre-race expo features nearly 200 vendor booths, and The Dairy Alliance will be providing white milk, free giveaways, and nutrition information to attendees.

"This expo is one of a number of races that are leading up to Every Woman's Marathon, an initiative led by MilkPEP . The Dairy Alliance is committed to showing up big for women and the race on April 6 is just the beginning," added Berdak.

Fans can show their support Every Woman's Marathon, designed to revolutionize the marathon landscape which has been historically male-centric, by joining #TEAMMILK. Simply, sign up for Every Woman's Marathon, either as a runner or a supporter, and you can become part of the special #TeamMilk community. Visit https://everywomansmarathon.com to learn more.

