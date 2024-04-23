The Dairy Alliance Rocks and Rolls into Nashville for St. Jude's Run

Champions #TeamMilk and continues supporting athletes with hydrating dairy milk

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit funded by dairy farmers in the Southeast, is reminding runners that dairy milk is a rock star when it comes to their hydration and training. On April 27-28, 2024, the organization will be cheering on racers and providing free chocolate milk at the St. Jude's Rock 'n' Roll Series Nashville. The Dairy Alliance will also have a presence at the two-day Health & Fitness Expo preceding the race on April 25 and 26 at Music City Center- 201 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, TN 37203.

"Our mission is to spotlight real milk as the ultimate performance beverage that complements a holistic lifestyle. Helping you stay healthy and hydrated, build lean muscle, reach your fitness goals, and recover after a tough workout, milk does it all," said Geri Berdak , Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. "Dairy milk serves as the cornerstone in the world of running, and we are excited to expand our race series and engage with participants at the Rock 'n' Roll Nashville run."

Connect with representatives from The Dairy Alliance, including esteemed registered dietitian, Marie Spano, during the Health & Fitness Expo on April 25th from Noon to 7 p.m. and April 26th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Dairy Alliance will be providing milk, free giveaways, and nutrition information to attendees throughout the Expo.

Rock 'n' Roll Nashville is an event jam-packed with authentic Nashville music at every turn. Participants will be immersed in music culture starting at the expo to the finish line.

The Dairy Alliance is committed to showing up for racers and inspires them to become part of the special #TeamMilk community by visiting https://everywomansmarathon.com . For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.

About The Dairy Alliance

The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Social

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedairyalliance

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedairyalliance/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thedairyalliance/

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Ianiro

[email protected]

305.631.2283

SOURCE The Dairy Alliance