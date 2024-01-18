Adopting reusable digital identity is key to building prosperous and economically inclusive societies: Ricardo Amper

Reusable digital identity is fundamental for rebuilding trust among businesses, governments, and citizens.

It reduces costs for doing business and significantly decreases fraud in public and private interactions.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of reusable digital identities is one innovative solution to address the need for building safer, prosperous, and economically inclusive societies, while rebuilding trust among businesses, governments, and citizens, stated Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO of Incode Technologies, a global leader in identity verification, in discussions with attendees at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Reusable digital identities promote full social participation in the economy, improve access to jobs, and greatly reduce fraud in public and private interactions, resulting in lower business operation costs and increased trust among businesses, governments, and individuals," noted Amper.

Expectations and concerns about new technologies, such as Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI), are among the thematic priorities on the agenda of this year's World Economic Forum in Davos. Various forums and debates on AI are being held within the WEF agenda, with the participation of global leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts, to analyze regulations and responsible use of AI technology, digital security, AI applications in education, health, inclusion, AI's prominent role in the global financial system, as well as AI's importance to the new industrial transformation and sustainable development.

For more information, about how Incode is revolutionizing trust and inclusion in the digital age, visit this blog .

About Incode

Incode is the next-generation platform for identity verification and authentication, reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world's largest companies, with a highly secure and user-friendly Artificial Intelligence (AI) based experience. Incode's fully automated end-to-end platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication, and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud. With its mission to build trust and democratize access, Incode works with a range of banks, fintech, hotels, governments, and the world's largest markets. Incode is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America. To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com .

Contact:

Katherine Benfield

Lumina Communications for Incode

[email protected]

SOURCE Incode