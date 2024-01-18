Adopting reusable digital identity is key to building prosperous and economically inclusive societies: Ricardo Amper

News provided by

Incode

18 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

  • Reusable digital identity is fundamental for rebuilding trust among businesses, governments, and citizens.
  • It reduces costs for doing business and significantly decreases fraud in public and private interactions.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of reusable digital identities is one innovative solution to address the need for building safer, prosperous, and economically inclusive societies, while rebuilding trust among businesses, governments, and citizens, stated Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO of Incode Technologies, a global leader in identity verification, in discussions with attendees at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Reusable digital identities promote full social participation in the economy, improve access to jobs, and greatly reduce fraud in public and private interactions, resulting in lower business operation costs and increased trust among businesses, governments, and individuals," noted Amper.

Expectations and concerns about new technologies, such as Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI), are among the thematic priorities on the agenda of this year's World Economic Forum in Davos. Various forums and debates on AI are being held within the WEF agenda, with the participation of global leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts, to analyze regulations and responsible use of AI technology, digital security, AI applications in education, health, inclusion, AI's prominent role in the global financial system, as well as AI's importance to the new industrial transformation and sustainable development.

For more information, about how Incode is revolutionizing trust and inclusion in the digital age, visit this blog.

About Incode 
Incode is the next-generation platform for identity verification and authentication, reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world's largest companies, with a highly secure and user-friendly Artificial Intelligence (AI) based experience. Incode's fully automated end-to-end platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication, and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud. With its mission to build trust and democratize access, Incode works with a range of banks, fintech, hotels, governments, and the world's largest markets. Incode is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America. To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com.

Contact: 
Katherine Benfield
Lumina Communications for Incode
[email protected]

SOURCE Incode

Also from this source

Cybersecurity, AI, and digital trust are key topics at the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos: Ricardo Amper

Cybersecurity, AI, and digital trust are key topics at the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos: Ricardo Amper

Increasing confidence in the use of artificial intelligence and new technologies, as well as strengthening cybersecurity, will be central concerns...
Incode recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification

Incode recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification

Incode Technologies Inc., a leading provider of world-class identity verification and authentication solutions for global enterprises, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.