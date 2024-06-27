Adoption of Enterprise Performance Management Continues Upward Trend in 2024

Dresner Advisory Wisdom of Crowds Enterprise Performance Management Market Study Highlights User Trends

NASHUA, N.H., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Usage of enterprise performance management increased to 71 percent in 2024, up from 62 percent in 2023, according to the Dresner Advisory Services 2024 Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management Market Study.

The Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Study, now in its 10th edition, is Dresner's broad assessment of the market, providing a comprehensive look at key user behaviors, attitudes, and intentions and comparing the findings to previous years.

The report examines overall importance of EPM, adoption trends, implementation and sourcing strategies, planning priorities, and rolling forecasts. It includes an analysis of success with EPM, sourcing preferences, cloud deployments, as well as the impact of, and use cases for, artificial intelligence (AI).

Some of the report's findings include:

Around 52 percent of organizations have been using EPM software for 5 years or longer.





Sourcing enterprise performance management solutions from specialist vendors regardless of ERP vendor affiliation remains the preferred approach in 2024.





Financial budgeting and planning remains the most important EPM capability, ranking significantly higher than all other capabilities.





Organizations of all sizes report good levels of success with enterprise performance management.

"New this year, our report explores the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to specific use cases within EPM. Although skepticism about AI in the context of EPM has been steadily dropping, barriers to adoption remain. Our analysis reveals where users see the greatest value for AI in supporting more effective performance management and decision making," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory.

The 2024 EPM Market Study includes a comprehensive analysis of the leading suppliers, ranking 16 vendors using four different models – individual ratings using Dresner's trademark 33-measure system, and three collective models including a new Value / TCO Model.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

