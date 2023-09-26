Adoption of Video Doorbells Reaches to 20% of US Internet Households in 2023

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest Smart Home Consumer Insights Dashboard reports that 20% of US internet households now have a video doorbell, up from 4% in 2017, with growth driven mainly by the success of Ring. Parks Associates reports that though less-than-ideal market conditions persist, smart home purchasing is steady, and purchase intentions have rebounded over the first half of 2023.

The research reveals the total number of households with smart home devices continues to increase. These inroads into the mass market cause a natural drop in the average number of devices per household. The average number of devices in a household with smart home devices has dropped below seven, compared to a high of eight devices in 2021. Currently 29% of households with a smart home device own three or more devices, with growth occurring in the number of households that own 3-5 devices, compared to the smart home enthusiasts or "Super Power Users," which own ten or more devices.

"Consumers have a continued interest in safety and security products with features that extend the understanding of the environment and can provide accurate and relevant notifications," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "This is a big jump in adoption for the video doorbell category."

Consumer Insights Dashboards present survey-based consumer research that tracks foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, churn, and key tracking metrics on leading industry players.

Parks Associates surveys 8,000-10,000 US internet households every quarter, completing additional consumer surveys throughout the year. The survey results provide findings representative of US internet households, 92% of all US households.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. http://www.parksassociates.com

