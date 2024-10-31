ADP Announces 2025 HCM Distinction Award Finalists

Winners to be revealed during 40th Annual ADP® Meeting of the Minds Conference in March

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced the finalists for the 2025 HCM Distinction Awards. Celebrating the transformation of work, the awards program recognizes a select group of large employers that demonstrate excellence in HCM and lead the way in workplace innovation.

This year's prestigious HCM Distinction Awards recognize organizations that are leveraging HCM technology to drive organizational agility, build inclusive and engaged cultures, lead workplace innovation, enable global performance, and deliver enhanced candidate and employee experiences.

These forward-thinking organizations have distinguished themselves by fostering people-centric cultures and driving meaningful, positive change within their industries. The finalists have been selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants that have all demonstrated a strong commitment to HCM excellence.

Winners will be announced at the upcoming ADP Meeting of the Minds conference, held from March 18-21, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. For the past 40 years, ADP Meeting of the Minds has offered an exchange of inspiration and expertise, providing attendees with educational sessions, networking opportunities, an inside look at the latest ADP HCM technologies and recognition of best-in-class initiatives.

"We applaud each of these dynamic organizations for driving positive change in a world of work that is constantly evolving," said Kareem Rogers, president of National Account Services at ADP. "By harnessing new workplace practices and technologies to bring greater innovation, deeper HCM insight, and an enhanced employee experience, they are positioning themselves to truly be ready for the next anything."

Agility at Work Award Finalists:

Capstone Logistics

RSG Group (Gold's Gym)

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Culture at Work Award Finalists:

BrightPath Early Learning and Child Care

Café Rio

Thrive Restaurant Group

Global Solutions at Work Award Finalists:

Bristol- Myers Squibb

ServiceNow

Stanley Black & Decker

Innovation at Work Award Finalists:

Genpak

Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region

Tillys

Talent at Work Award Finalists:

Academy Bank

Charter Schools USA

Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

For more information on ADP Meeting of the Minds, visit here.

