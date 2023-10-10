ADP® API Central Makes HCM Integration Simple, Fast and Secure

Developers can instantly access secure APIs, tools and resources to automate business processes quickly and easily

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP®, a global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, introduces API Central, a new HCM solution that enables businesses to easily and securely connect their ADP workforce data across their HR and business systems using standard APIs and tools.

"HR leaders cite integration with other technology solutions as a top challenge to fully maximizing their workforce data," says Anthony Maggio, vice president and general manager, ADP. "ADP API Central solves this by making it easier and faster to integrate worker data across systems. Developers gain instant access to the tools they need to speed the development of system integrations. HR practitioners experience a better way to manage their worker data – which they can now access real-time – allowing them to be more strategic and efficient."

API Central is ideal for businesses that want the ability to easily push or pull their ADP data into their HR and business systems. Developers have immediate self-service access to a full library of use case templates with pre-populated APIs, detailed API documentation and code samples. ADP also provides a dedicated line of support for developers at no additional cost. Data security is always a focus with API Central, as clients control access to the data developers need to build integrations.

"ADP is refining HCM application integration – one of HR's biggest headaches – with API Central," says Quincy Valencia, VP and research director, Ventana Research. "Having easy, quick access to APIs that enable workforce data integration significantly benefits developers and HR teams. ADP is also providing direct support for developers, resulting in a more accurate, streamlined and connected experience for HCM solutions."

Currently available to ADP Workforce Now® clients in the U.S., ADP API Central will be implemented across additional solutions in 2023 and 2024. API Central is also available in France.

ADP Workforce Now clients in the United States can access API Central via instant purchase on ADP Marketplace or through an ADP sales representative. Learn more at www.adp.com/apicentral.         

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2023 ADP, Inc.  All rights reserved.

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

