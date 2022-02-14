ADP Appoints David Goeckeler to Board of Directors

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, announced today that David Goeckeler has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective February 14, 2022. This appointment expands the number of independent outside directors on the ADP Board to 11 members.

Mr. Goeckeler is a transformational technology veteran with an extensive background leading large-scale development operations that deliver disruptive innovation across critical infrastructure segments including enterprise software, semiconductors, networking and cybersecurity. As CEO of Western Digital Corporation, he leads one of the world's most innovative data storage devices and solutions companies with over 65,000 employees operating manufacturing facilities in North America, Asia-Pacific and EMEA.

"We are excited to welcome David to the ADP Board," said John P. Jones, chairman of the board for ADP. "His strategic thought-leadership coupled with deep domain expertise in cloud computing infrastructure, modern software development and business models, cybersecurity and data protection are incredibly valuable to the Board and will help drive ADP's innovation journey across its HCM technology portfolio. We believe this appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to bring new transformative talent to the Board." Mr. Jones added, "The Board reaffirms its intention to return to a smaller 10-member Board of outside directors over time."

"Innovation is in our DNA and continues to underpin our business strategy," said Carlos Rodriguez, chief executive officer of ADP. "We're thrilled to welcome David to the ADP Board as his insight and experience will help us accelerate our own digital transformation and deliver new technology experiences and solutions that meet the changing needs of our clients and their workers."

Mr. Goeckeler became CEO of Western Digital in March 2020. Prior to his current role, he was executive vice president and general manager of Cisco's Networking and Security Business, with responsibility for more than $34 billion of the company's global technology franchise. He led a global team of more than 25,000 engineers and oversaw Cisco's networking and security strategy and market acceleration, including development operations for the company's expansive technology portfolio and strategic acquisitions. Mr. Goeckeler holds bachelor's degrees in computer science and mathematics from the University of Missouri at Columbia, a master's degree in computer science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a master's degree in business administration from both Columbia University and the University of California at Berkeley.

