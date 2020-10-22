ADP Celebrates Key Partners and Continued Momentum at Its 3rd Annual ADP Marketplace Partner Summit

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced winners of several awards presented to key partners at the third annual ADP Marketplace Partner Summit. Held virtually this year, the event will share best practices, vision and technology roadmaps to help strengthen partner relations and provide actionable ideas to help partners grow their business. 2020 has been a strong year for ADP Marketplace with expansion into Canada and Europe, improved search and product recommendation through AI, bundled solutions for vertical markets, and an improved e-commerce in-product experience for buyers to discover and buy solutions directly from their ADP product console.

"With change the one constant in today's business climate, clients are looking for dynamic solutions that can meet their unique and evolving needs," said Maria Black, president of worldwide sales and marketing at ADP. "We are proud to provide them with one of the largest e-commerce enabled HR marketplaces today where they have the flexibility to tailor all aspects of their HCM ecosystem. With the impressive growth the platform has seen, we can elevate clients beyond a one-size-fits-all solution to one that caters to the specific needs of their business and people."

This year, ADP is recognizing great partner contributions and performance with key awards including Top Closer, Rising Star, Best Digital E-commerce, Sales Choice, Best Vertical Solution and Best Marketing and PR. Headlining the event, ClearCompany will be honored as Partner of the Year, for the outstanding value they bring to client collaboration.

"Our newly launched partner program, the ADP Marketplace Innovator Program, enables our team to support partners in their integration, marketing, sales and technology efforts so they can better serve our clients," said Craig Cohen, DVP and general manager of ADP Marketplace. "Together we are helping ADP clients discover, try, buy and implement products that enable them to be more efficient and transform how great work gets done."

ADP Marketplace Partner Award winners include:

- Partner of the Year: ClearCompany. The Partner of the Year award is presented to the partner that provides the greatest client contributions and increases to sales and volume.

- Top Closer: HealthEquity. The Top Closer award is presented to a partner with the best lead conversion rate, including both sales and free trial conversions.

- Rising Star: Globalization Partners. The Rising Star award recognizes the contributions, commitment and accomplishments of a partner who has joined ADP Marketplace within the past year.

- Best Digital E-commerce: OrgChart Now by OfficeWork Software. This award is given to a partner with the most e-commerce sales, as measured by number of units within ADP Marketplace, including free trials converted to purchase.

- Sales Choice: The Sales Choice award is given to partners selected by the ADP sales team, based on the solutions that resonate most with ADP clients and prospects:

ClockShark

Points North

- Best Vertical Solution: 7shifts. The Best Vertical Solution award goes to the partner that crafts a vertically focused offering, drives relevant leads and successfully closes leads within that vertical.

- Best Marketing and PR: JazzHR. The Best Marketing and PR award is for the partner that produces exceptional marketing assets, such as case studies, thought leadership articles, blogs, external media coverage, social media programs and other efforts.

As the largest digital one-stop shop for people management solutions, ADP Marketplace enables employers to build a more flexible HR ecosystem based on solutions that fit their needs. With a 35% increase in new partners added to ADP Marketplace and 83% growth in solutions offered over the last 24 months, clients can access key products from ADP and third-party providers like ClearCompany, HealthEquity, Globalization Partners, Points North, JazzHR, OfficeWork Software, ClockShark, 7shifts and more. ADP Marketplace is home to 470+ solutions from 225+ unique partners in the United States, with apps spanning recruiting and onboarding, time and labor management, financial wellness, benefits, and much more. Users can browse by industry or solution category to find apps that help solve their biggest challenges.

Forrester Research recognized ADP Marketplace as "a strong choice for anything HR related." The Forrester New Wave™: SaaS Marketplaces, Q2 2020 report identifies ADP as "a giant in HR, with hundreds of thousands of clients. Its marketplace is very much designed to serve these customers, with a smaller but highly relevant set of applications."

ADP Marketplace DVP and General Manager Craig Cohen is a BT150 award winner, recognized by Constellation Research as a digital transformation executive leading 2020's challenging environment and beyond.

ADP Marketplace helps companies of all sizes integrate best-of-breed HR solutions from ADP and third-party partners with their ADP platform, all with the simplicity of single sign-on, single data input and single billing. By building a highly customized, fully integrated HCM ecosystem, businesses can simplify HR processes, eliminate manual and duplicative data entry, and free up valuable time to focus on strategic initiatives and taking care of their people.

