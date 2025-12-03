ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Shed 32,000 Jobs in November; Annual Pay was Up 4.4%

ROSELAND, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Private sector employment shed 32,000 jobs in November and pay was up 4.4 percent year-over-year according to the November ADP National Employment Report® produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab ("Stanford Lab").

ADP Research (PRNewsfoto/ADP, Inc.)

The ADP National Employment Report is an independent measure of the labor market based on the anonymized weekly payroll data of more than 26 million private-sector employees in the United States. ADP's Pay Insights captures over 15 million individual pay change observations each month. Together, the jobs report and pay insights use ADP's fine-grained data to provide a representative and high-frequency picture of the private-sector labor market.

"Hiring has been choppy of late as employers weather cautious consumers and an uncertain macroeconomic environment," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "And while November's slowdown was broad-based, it was led by a pullback among small businesses."

November 2025 Report Highlights

View the ADP National Employment Report and interactive charts at www.adpemploymentreport.com.

JOBS REPORT

Private employers shed 32,000 jobs in November

Job creation has been flat during the second half of 2025 and pay growth has been on a downward trend. November hiring was particularly weak in manufacturing, professional and business services, information, and construction.

Change in U.S. Private Employment : -32,000

Change by Industry

- Goods-producing: -19,000

Natural resources/mining 8,000

Construction -9,000

Manufacturing -18,000

- Service-providing: -13,000

Trade/transportation/utilities 1,000

Information -20,000

Financial activities -9,000

Professional/business services -26,000

Education/health services 33,000

Leisure/hospitality 13,000

Other services -4,000

Change by U.S. Regions

- Northeast: -100,000

New England -50,000

Mid-Atlantic -49,000

- Midwest: 45,000

East North Central 41,000

West North Central 4,000

- South: -43,000

South Atlantic -78,000

East South Central 31,000

West South Central 3,000

- West: 67,000

Mountain 13,000

Pacific 54,000

Change by Establishment Size

- Small establishments: -120,000

1-19 employees -46,000

20-49 employees -74,000

- Medium establishments: 51,000

50-249 employees 31,000

250-499 employees 20,000

- Large establishments: 39,000

500+ employees 39,000

PAY INSIGHTS

Pay growth slowed in November

Year-over-year pay for job-stayers rose 4.4 percent, down from 4.5 percent growth in October. For job-changers, pay was up 6.3 percent, slowing from 6.7 percent growth the month prior.

Median Change in Annual Pay

- Job-stayers 4.4%

- Job-changers 6.3%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Industry

- Goods-producing:

Natural resources/mining 4.3%

Construction 4.4%

Manufacturing 4.8%

- Service-providing:

Trade/transportation/utilities 4.4%

Information 4.2%

Financial activities 5.2%

Professional/business services 4.2%

Education/health services 4.3%

Leisure/hospitality 4.5%

Other services 4.0%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Firm Size

- Small firms:

1-19 employees 2.5%

20-49 employees 4.0%

- Medium firms:

50-249 employees 4.7%

250-499 employees 4.8%

- Large firms:

500+ employees 4.9%

To see Pay Insights by U.S. State, Gender, and Age for Job-Stayers, visit here:

The October total number of jobs added was revised from 42,000 to 47,000.

For additional information about the ADP National Employment Report, including historical files, employment and pay data, methodology, and a calendar of release dates, please visit https://adpemploymentreport.com/.

The December 2025 ADP National Employment Report will be released on January 7, 2025 at 8:15 a.m. ET.

About ADP Research

The mission of ADP Research is to make the future of work more productive through data-driven discovery. Companies, workers, and policy makers rely on our finely tuned data and unique perspective to make informed decisions that impact workplaces around the world.

To subscribe to monthly email alerts or obtain additional information about ADP Research, including employment and pay data, methodology, and a calendar of release dates, please visit https://www.adpresearch.com.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises – and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, ADP National Employment Report, and ADP Research are registered trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2025 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

SOURCE ADP, Inc.