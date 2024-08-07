ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share payable October 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 13, 2024.

