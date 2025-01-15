ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

News provided byADP - IR
Jan 15, 2025, 14:53 ET
ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.54 per share payable April 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025.
About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)
