ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

ADP - IR

Jan 15, 2025, 14:53 ET

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.54 per share payable April 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential.  HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll.  Informed by data and designed for people.  Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2025 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP - Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contacts: 
Matthew Keating, CFA
973.974.3037
[email protected]

ADP - Media

Media Contact:
Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
[email protected]

SOURCE ADP - IR

