ADP Increases Cash Dividend; Marks 47th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

ROSELAND, N. J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP) approved a $0.11 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to an annual rate of $4.16 per share, Carlos Rodriguez, ADP's president and chief executive officer, announced today. The increased cash dividend marks the 47th consecutive year in which ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has raised its quarterly dividend.

"This 12% increase in our quarterly dividend represents a strong signal of the board's confidence in ADP's prospects for this fiscal year and beyond. Our dividend is a cornerstone to our long-standing commitment to shareholder-friendly actions, and we are pleased to increase it for a 47th consecutive year," said Carlos Rodriguez.

The new quarterly dividend rate of $1.04 per share will be distributed on January 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 10, 2021.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

