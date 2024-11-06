ADP Increases Cash Dividend; Marks 50th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of ADP (Nasdaq: ADP) approved a $0.14 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to an annual rate of $6.16 per share, Maria Black, ADP's President and Chief Executive Officer, announced today. The increased cash dividend marks the 50th consecutive year in which ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has raised its quarterly dividend.



"Our dividend is a cornerstone of our long-standing commitment to our shareholders and this 10% increase signifies the Board's confidence in the financial strength of ADP", said Maria Black, President and CEO of ADP. "It's an exciting time as we mark our 50th consecutive year of dividend increases and celebrate 75 years of being at the forefront of workforce innovation. We are proud to be included among the elite group of 'Dividend Kings', who have a history of increasing dividends for at least 50 consecutive years, and we remain focused on continuing to deliver strong results for our shareholders."

The new quarterly dividend rate of $1.54 per share will be distributed on January 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 13, 2024.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2024 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP - Investor Relations

Matthew Keating, CFA

973.974.3037

[email protected]

ADP - Media

Media Contact:

Allyce Hackmann

201.400.4583

[email protected]

SOURCE ADP - IR