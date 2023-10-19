ADP Launches First All-in-One HCM Solution for the Construction Industry

ADP, Inc.

19 Oct, 2023, 07:42 ET

ADP Workforce Now® for Construction is the first comprehensive HCM solution built for the unique challenges of the construction industry

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction firms have unique payroll and HR challenges, such as, job costing, managing government compliance and reporting, attracting and retaining workers, unions and managing multiple projects across different sites. To solve these problems, ADP®, a global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, is launching ADP Workforce Now for Construction, the first comprehensive HCM solution tailored for the construction industry. Built within ADP Workforce Now®, a leading all-in-one HCM solution, this specialized software provides construction firms everything needed to run payroll accurately, manage HR efficiently, and recruit and develop workers more effectively.

First All-in-One HCM Solution for the Construction Industry

"Construction businesses are too busy trying to get the work done and have limited time to worry about complex pay and compliance issues," says Kit Dickinson, vice president business development, ADP. "In addition, an uncertain economy makes it harder for construction firms to manage material and labor costs. Without good visibility into payroll, it's hard to hire the right people and stay on top of labor expenditures. Until now, there hasn't been an end-to-end HCM solution specifically designed to meet the unique HR and payroll challenges of the construction industry."

For Tracy Miller, chief financial officer, DSI, "ADP allowed us to stop questioning payroll accuracy and stressing about maintaining compliance. Because the data is secured safely and records are easily accessible, we have confidence in our finances."

"The construction industry is singular in its human capital management challenges," says Quincy Valencia, VP and research director, Ventana Research. "Construction businesses must handle complex regulations and reporting requirements, manage a geographically dispersed workforce, and find the quantity and quality of labor needed in a tight labor market. HCM software built specifically for the construction industry is long overdue. ADP recognizes this and has combined deep construction and HCM tech expertise for a comprehensive solution to help keep firms compliant and managing their workforce more efficiently."

ADP Workforce Now for Construction is the only industry-focused, all-in-one midmarket HCM software solution, offering users the following benefits:

Construction specific payroll and compliance

  • Easily track and manage regulatory requirements for single or cross-state operations.
  • Automate applying prevailing wage and fringe rates for government funded projects.
  • Manage and assign union wages and benefits.
  • Create Certified Payroll and Union reports within the system.
  • Transfer job cost and general ledger data to existing ERP.
  • Track time and attendance in real time for employees working on multiple jobs and performing different roles.

Industry leading all-in-one HR suite

  • Automated timekeeping, attendance tracking and scheduling simplifies compliance.
  • ADP mobile app with geofencing provides secure access and intelligent self-service for managers and employees.
  • Compensation benchmarks by industry, geography and position keep pay and benefits competitive.
  • Best-in-class recruiting tools for attracting the right workers to meet the needs of each project across government, union and contract work.
  • A single solution for managing talent that includes employee training, performance and goal management, and succession planning.

Construction Center of Excellence:

ADP Workforce Now for Construction clients also have access to ADP's Construction Center of Excellence (CCOE), a team of dedicated construction software specialists who provide implementation and training guidance built for construction clients. ADP's CCOE provides industry clients with ongoing support for a variety of topics including payroll, taxes, compliance, reporting and more.

ADP Workforce Now for Construction is currently available to US business owners. Learn more at: ADP WFN Construction.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP Workforce Now®, ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2023 ADP, Inc.  All rights reserved.

