ADP Workforce Now® Named a Leader in Human Capital Management 2025 Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP Workforce Now® has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Human Capital Management Solutions, Q4 2025 evaluation. ADP Workforce Now received the highest scores possible in 17 criteria within the Current Offering and Strategy categories. ADP Workforce Now was chosen as a Leader after being evaluated alongside eleven other vendors in this comprehensive review.

Forrester evaluated vendors across three key dimensions — strategy, current offering, and customer feedback — based on an in-depth process that included a detailed RFI, live demonstrations, and client interviews.

"Customers praise ADP's overall HCM solution, top-notch payroll, powerful benchmark data, reporting, analytics, and workforce planning. Its [ADP Workforce Now] compliance and managed services are highly rated, along with workforce management," the report notes.

Forrester Evaluation of ADP Workforce Now

Strategy

Solid next-gen innovations, delivering an AI-powered workplace

Process Automation, proactive insights, and personalized experiences powered by ADP Assist

Superb compliance and support services spanning payroll processing, taxes, health compliance, employment verification, and benefits management

Transparent and cost-effective pricing, with AI capabilities included at no extra cost

Capabilities

Stands out in the payroll market, managing the complexities of large global enterprises

Comprehensive HR, benefits, compensation, and compliance solutions

End-to-end freelancer management through WorkMarket by ADP

Workforce management earns top scores due to added labor compliance rules

Award-winning ADP Marketplace and industry-leading benchmarking data

Vertical-specific solutions, real-time broadcasts, and channel communications

The Forrester Wave™ evaluation noted that ADP is a tough competitor to the leading vendors in the HCM market and is a great match for organizations looking for more sophistication in both talent and workforce management, outside of just payroll.

The report additionally notes, "ADP's vision is for [ADP] Workforce Now to be the HCM suite of choice for companies headquartered in North America. With ADP Assist, it [ADP Workforce Now] delivers process automation, proactive insights, and personalized experiences."

"We believe being named a Leader by Forrester demonstrates our commitment to purposeful innovation," said Matt McGreevy, president of Major Account Services and ADP Canada. "ADP Workforce Now® is a prime example of how we build to solve real client challenges, combining next-gen AI, automation, and compliance expertise to support businesses."

Learn why ADP Workforce Now was named a Leader by accessing the Forrester Research report here.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

