ADP Provides W. P. Carey Human Resources Students Access to Industry-Leading HR Technology

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a collaboration with ADP®, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, business students seeking a bachelor's degree in human resources from Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business can now leverage ADP's all-in-one HR solution ADP Workforce Now®. Utilizing the same training curriculum as ADP clients, undergraduates will learn best practices on an industry-leading human capital management platform. This invaluable practice provides first-hand experience using best-in-class technology, reinforcing the school's commitment to both students and employers.

Management and Entrepreneurship Lecturer Eric Knott has integrated the ADP solution into his Compensation in Organizations class. Knott explained that ADP Workforce Now is woven throughout the semester, allowing students to interact with test data in one of the market's most widely used platforms. "It doesn't get more real-world than this. Students will graduate with the ability to use ADP solutions in their everyday work, giving them a leg up when they hit the job market," he said. "Students will complete the class with both practical knowledge and practical experience."

Adelisa Graca (Human Resources, 2020) is a student in Knott's class. She agrees, sharing, "Being exposed to ADP's technology has shown me the value of having an excellent and user-friendly HRIS software. I appreciate the professional development, as I was free to explore ADP Workforce Now and can take this experience with me into my professional work life!"

"ADP is proud to join forces with W. P. Carey to help the next generation of HR professionals expand their knowledge base," said Laura Lynn Smith, DVP/GM of global shared services, ADP. "Real world experience can go a long way in preparing students for the workforce and setting them up for success. We're honored to have a hand in fostering human capital management talent."

Michele Pfund, associate dean for undergraduate programs, appreciates the collaboration with ADP through this process. "ADP is helping W. P. Carey in our mission to educate tomorrow's business leaders. Students will be better prepared for wherever their goals take them due to this hands-on experience."

Knott hopes to expand the university's use of the platform in the future, eventually making it available to both majors and non-majors who take classes in human resources. Students will also have the opportunity to pursue an ADP Professional Certification after completing available curriculum.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

ABOUT ADP:

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services, and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, and Payroll informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

