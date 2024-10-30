ADP Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

News provided by

ADP - IR

Oct 30, 2024, 07:00 ET

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results along with its revised fiscal 2025 outlook through an earnings release available on the company's website at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations. This earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at sec.gov.

As previously announced, ADP will host a conference call for financial analysts today, Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call. A slide presentation accompanying the webcast is also available at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2024 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Keating, CFA
973.974.3037
[email protected]

ADP-Media

Media Contact:
Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
[email protected]

SOURCE ADP - IR

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on October 30, 2024

ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on October 30, 2024

ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, is scheduled to release its financial results for the first ...
ADP Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Due 2034

ADP Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Due 2034

ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced the pricing of a public...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics