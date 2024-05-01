ADP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

News provided by

ADP - IR

May 01, 2024, 07:00 ET

ROSELAND, N.J., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results along with its revised fiscal 2024 outlook through an earnings release available on the company's website at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations. This earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at sec.gov.

As previously announced, ADP will host a conference call for financial analysts today, Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call. A slide presentation accompanying the webcast is also available at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations.

