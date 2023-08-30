ADP to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced that it will present at Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference in New York on Thursday, September 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Links to the live webcast and archived replay of the event will be available on ADP's website at investors.adp.com.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

