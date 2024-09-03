ADP to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024  /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced that it will present at Citi's Global TMT Conference on Thursday, September 5 at 10:50 a.m. ET.

Links to the live webcast and archived replay of the event will be available on ADP's website at investors.adp.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matthew Keating, CFA
973.974.3037
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
[email protected]

