ADP's WorkMarket Gets a New Look and New Features

WorkMarket provides visibility into many areas of a freelance workforce, including total spend and worker performance. Tweet this

"WorkMarket looks and works better than ever before," said Chaayanath Mysore, SVP/GM of WorkMarket. "Users will find that the automation of so many different functions for their extended workforce can help save them hours of work and reduce manual labor. Functionality for assignments lifecycle and the ability to manage and organize talent will be a unique value proposition to employers."

WorkMarket starts offering assistance even before a contingent worker is hired. The AI functions help managers identify workers and verify their credentials. A geographic heat map lets employers see the going rates for services and the location of workers in different parts of the country. Once contracted, WorkMarket can then onboard and organize the extended workforce into simple groups, or Labor Clouds, so managers can track their skills, locations and experience. The system can also track operational metrics, such as how much time a freelancer is given to complete an assignment.

WorkMarket apps for Android and iOS devices enable companies to collaborate with hundreds or thousands of workers across the country in real time. With the app, workers can sign up and complete profiles that list their skills and credentials. Once set up, they can use the app to accept assignments, start engagements and submit proof of completion.

Using the desktop experience, managers can set rules for how contingent workers engage with them and can establish requirements around factors like contracts, insurance or work frequency. The Labor Clouds helps to ensure that only workers who are compliant can be hired to do the work.

When assignments are completed, WorkMarket again assists with payments, assisting in making sure workers are paid conveniently and on the company's terms. The 1099 payment engine gives managers the flexibility to pay their extended workforce through an ACH deposit, credit card or wire transfer. Intuitive automation and integration with other payment systems streamline invoicing and billing processing.

By using executive-level dashboards and automated reporting, WorkMarket helps companies gain visibility into almost every aspect of their freelance workforce, including elements like total spend, market coverage and worker performance. WorkMarket provides final cost details with year-over-year comparisons. The data can then be exported as an Excel or PNG file.

For details about WorkMarket by ADP, please visit https://www.workmarket.com/.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

Related Links

www.adp.com

