AdTheorent Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Transformative Digital Advertising Solutions Delivering Real-World, Measurable Business Outcomes

"AdTheorent's platform, products and capabilities are unrivaled in market and the foundation for its growth and competitive differentiation," said Vikrant Gandhi, Industry Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. "AdTheorent's product suite allows advertisers to identify the individuals most likely to engage with an advertising campaign in order to deliver on advertiser KPIs at scale."

The foundation of AdTheorent's offerings is a proprietary advertising platform which combines millions of data attributes into precise and accurate adaptive models for identifying audiences and optimizing performance. AdTheorent's platform consists of four sub-platforms: campaign management, data management, precision media buying, and a core machine learning and predictive targeting engine. Significantly, AdTheorent's growth rates are higher than the industry average, and its predictive advertising continues to outperform classic segments. A key reason for this growth is its ability to show a clear return on investment (ROI) to customers by driving real-world, measurable business outcomes.

Notably, AdTheorent's unprecedented data science-as-service capabilities greatly surpass other solutions whose data science offerings are more limited to providing "off the shelf" algorithms and models for use by untrained resources. AdTheorent's platform and tech-enabled services business model ensures that it offers client-specific campaign management capabilities and tools designed to achieve challenging and complex advertiser objectives. AdTheorent's platform automates many of the functions which require significant user attention on competitive platforms, enabling campaign performance against KPIs to be the focus.

"AdTheorent's results-driven advertising approach enables it to deliver higher value than standalone programmatic solutions. While competing solutions struggle to address the increased demands for performance, transparency, traceability, and privacy protection, AdTheorent consistently detects and meets unfulfilled customer needs," noted Gandhi. "As one of the few companies to have successfully developed and integrated the core components of digital advertising into a seamless platform, supplemented by best in class services, AdTheorent shows significant potential for continued growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service, as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience offered, which has resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. The award lauds the growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About AdTheorent®

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent's industry-leading machine learning platform powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, proprietary relationship graph and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. This product suite allows advertisers to identify the most qualified individuals coupled with the optimal creative experience to drive campaign performance and deliver on advertiser KPIs at scale.

In the last year, AdTheorent's solutions have been recognized with numerous awards, including: "Best AI-Based Advertising Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards), "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards), "Most Innovative Platform" (DMA Innovation Award), as well as Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award" and Deloitte's Technology "Fast 500." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with thirteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

