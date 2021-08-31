AdTheorent Partners with the Ad Council to Support the "Belonging Begins with Us" Campaign

The Situation: "Belonging Begins with Us" is a national campaign dedicated to fostering a more welcoming nation in which people feel that they belong, regardless of their background or where they were born. The campaign was designed to remind audiences that we all have the power to make others feel safe and welcome in our communities. The campaign PSAs feature a cover of the 1968 hit song "Walk a Mile in My Shoes," recorded by Lake Street Dive exclusively for the campaign. The song and powerful visuals remind audiences that everyone knows what it feels like to be left out – and for people who moved to this country, that feeling can last more than a moment. By highlighting this shared emotional experience, the campaign creative sparks empathy and builds stronger bonds between everyone who calls America home.

To drive awareness of the "Belonging Begins with Us" message among the target audience, AdTheorent ran a mix of video and display ad units to reach consumers across Connected TV, desktop and mobile devices. AdTheorent's platform leveraged a custom CPA machine learning model fueled by non-individualized statistics and predictive targeting optimizations to identify and target consumers with the highest likelihood of completing the required actions – defined for CTV as video completes, and for display as people directed to engage with the campaign website. AdTheorent utilized myriad signals in the custom predictive CPA model such as ad position, publisher, geo-intelligence, non-individualized user device attributes, location, and CTV exposure to drive an efficient CPA. Additionally, AdTheorent utilized sequential targeting to reach consumers across devices and mediums, and frequency optimizations to encourage multiple engagements. Using conversion data from the target website (BelongingBeginswithUs.org) and from CTV engagement, predictive models optimized toward users most likely to take desired actions on the brand site and drive a high video completion rate.

The campaign successfully drove viewership of the PSA video as well as site actions. Overall, AdTheorent's donated inventory delivered a CPA of $.39 for a landing page visit which exceeded industry benchmarks by 1,550%. Additionally, AdTheorent's CTV video completion rate was 98.57%.

AdTheorent's data-driven platform identified targeting variables which yielded conversion lift, providing valuable insights for future flights of the campaign. Among a variety of campaign insights, mobile devices and desktops drove a stronger CPA than tablets. For mobile ads, the most efficient environment was the mobile web on Android devices and for desktop ads, the Chrome browser performed the best.

"AdTheorent's ability to reach consumers most likely to take the desired campaign actions -- using real-time predictive targeting signals that do not rely on personal or sensitive data -- results in more efficient media serving and better campaign outcomes, while operating in a privacy-forward way," said Katherine Pastre, SVP, Media Strategy and Outreach of the Ad Council. "For the 'Belonging Begins with Us' campaign, AdTheorent donated their strategic services and inventory to reach audiences most likely to engage without relying on user-specific profiles or individualized data. We are thrilled with the results of the campaign as it outperformed benchmarks and allowed us to reach more people with this important message."

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's industry-leading machine learning A\T Platform powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite allows advertisers to identify the most qualified individuals coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals. Commencing in early 2020, AdTheorent's award-winning A\T Platform and capabilities are available through a first-of-its-kind Direct Access offering. Direct Access gives brands and agencies user access to the AdTheorent platform to self-optimize KPI performance, delivery and costs, supplemented by a level of service not typically provided by self-service solutions.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was awarded "Best AI-Based Advertising Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards) and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for three consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only five-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award". AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The nonprofit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels. Its innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

