AdTheorent Supports First-Ever Campaign to Drive Incremental Visitors to Goodwill® Locations Nationwide

The Situation: As the world's leading workforce nonprofit provider, Goodwill is comprised of local organizations that empower people and help them reach their full potential through career and community services. The revenue from the sale of goods at Goodwill stores funds job placement, career services, such as credentialing and certifications as well as support services such as childcare, financial education, transportation, mentoring and more, transforming the lives of more than 34 million people each year. Driving visitors to Goodwill locations benefits local communities because more than 87 cents of every dollar spent at Goodwill stores nationwide is invested right back into that area to provide job and skills training so people can achieve sustainably better futures through employment.

The Approach:

To drive incremental visitors to Goodwill locations, AdTheorent leveraged its Cost Per Incremental Visit (CPIV) ad-pricing model, which was a first for the Goodwill brand. The CPIV pricing model guarantees that a brand pays only for incremental foot traffic, as verified by a third party. An incremental visit is a physical store visit from a consumer who would not have visited absent receipt of the digital ad, as distinguished from visits which might have happened anyway.

The mobile advertising campaign's targeting and reach was amplified by AdTheorent's custom machine learning solutions. Specifically, AdTheorent developed custom machine learning models and used predictive targeting to reach consumers within a given distance of a Goodwill location. AdTheorent's platform and data scientists used real-time visitation data to optimize campaign delivery in favor of consumers who were most likely to visit Goodwill.

Campaign Results:

The campaign was very successful in terms of driving incremental visits. AdTheorent delivered a 470% lift in incremental visitation at 79% less than the contracted cost per incremental visit. Based on the contracted rate, AdTheorent delivered 369% in added campaign value.

"Purchases made at Goodwill's network of 158 community-based organizations, including more than 3,000 stores, help people achieve their personal and professional goals, whether it's planning for their next career, polishing their job search and interview skills, getting their finances in order or overcoming a challenge specific to their experience or background," said Katherine Pastre, SVP, Media Strategy and Outreach of Ad Council. "We partnered with AdTheorent to deliver increased visitation and incremental visitation to Goodwill locations nationwide and they greatly exceeded the promised amount of consumer visitors, which allows Goodwills to advance their work in communities nationwide."

AdTheorent's data-driven platform identified targeting variables, which drove higher and will be used to inform future campaigns. For example, consumers who engaged with ad creative on Mondays and Tuesdays drove the highest amount of incremental visits. In addition, consumers who engaged via Wi-Fi were most likely to visit a Goodwill location, with users engaging on at-home Wi-Fi outperforming business Wi-Fi by four times.

"Due to AdTheorent's data collection and advertising capabilities, the campaign around 'Bring Good Home' was impactful in terms of raising awareness about Goodwill's critical mission to a new audience in order to help people find, earn and keep good jobs," said Ryan Kuhn, interim CMO for Goodwill Industries International. "Shopping at Goodwill gives consumers a reason to celebrate because purchases support Goodwill's mission to equip people with the learning, skills and training necessary to succeed and create better futures for themselves and their families."

To find out more about the Goodwill "Bring Good Home" campaign, visit http://goodwill.org/bringgoodhome

About AdTheorent®

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent's industry-leading machine learning platform powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, proprietary relationship graph and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. This product suite allows advertisers to identify the most qualified individuals coupled with the optimal creative experience to drive campaign performance and deliver on advertiser KPIs at scale.

In the last year, AdTheorent's solutions have been recognized with numerous awards, including: "Best AI-Based Advertising Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards), "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards), "Most Innovative Platform" (DMA Innovation Award), as well as Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award" and Deloitte's Technology "Fast 500." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with thirteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The nonprofit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels. Its innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 157 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people find employment, Goodwill is recognized with GuideStar's highest rating, the Platinum Seal of Approval.

Local Goodwill organizations offer employment opportunities, job placement and training services, and other community-based programs, funded by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores and at shopgoodwill.com®. Last year, more than 34 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill services, and more than 1.6 million people received in-person services.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org, or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

