AdTheorent Uses Machine Learning-Powered Predictive Advertising to Drive Privacy-Forward Digital Engagement for Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union

The Approach: In 2021, consumers are expected to spend 7 hours and 57 minutes with digital devices per day and 83% of US households are expected to have connected tv (CTV) devices. Additionally, CTV viewership is on the rise: in 2020, US adults spent an additional 18 minutes per day watching video on CTV devices (a 39% year-over-year increase) and in 2021 average CTV video time will grow by another 10.2%. To align strategies with consumer behavior, AdTheorent ran the Cornerstone Community Financial digital campaign across a mix of cross-device display and video, mobile Rich Media and CTV.

AdTheorent's privacy-forward machine learning-powered Predictive Advertising approach is well-suited for financial brands governed by federal fair lending laws and regulations. In addition to prioritizing statistical signals over individualized data, AdTheorent credit-extension predictive models and targeting practices do not leverage or consider prohibited basis variables or any available proxies for those variables.

AdTheorent's platform leveraged custom financial machine learning models fueled by non-individualized statistics and predictive targeting optimizations to identify and target consumers with the highest likelihood of completing the required actions: defined for CTV as video completes, for Rich Media as engagement rates, and for display as engagement with the campaign website. AdTheorent's programmatic performance optimizers utilized myriad signals in the custom predictive financial models such as ad position, publisher, geo-intelligence, non-individualized user device attributes, location DMA, time of day, connection signal and many others to exceed benchmarks and drive results for each targeting tactic.

"AdTheorent Predictive Advertising is beneficial to financial institutions advertising credit-extension products and services because our technology and models drive performance in a privacy-forward and non-discriminatory manner," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "Cornerstone Community Financial and Reflective Media Services are valuable partners and we are excited to share some of the great results from our recent campaign."

The Results:

The Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union 2021 digital advertising campaign performed extremely well, exceeding all benchmarks across all tactics:

Rich media: 31.02% engagement rate, exceeding industry benchmark by 63.3%

31.02% engagement rate, exceeding industry benchmark by 63.3% Top secondary actions included visits to the following areas of the site for more information:



"Connect with Us"





"You Deserve Better"





"Earn More"

Connected TV: Overall video completion rate (VCR) was 99.18%, exceeding industry benchmark of 96%

Overall video completion rate (VCR) was 99.18%, exceeding industry benchmark of 96% Top VCRs by device type:



Set-Top Box completion rate: 99.31%





Smart TV completion rate: 99.16%





Game Console completion rate: 98.51%



Top performing apps included those providing news and free general content:



Pluto TV: 99.26%





Watch free: 99.26%





Samsung TV Plus: 98.79%





Bloomberg: 98.71%

Display: .41% click-through rate, exceeding benchmark (.25%) by 64%

"Serving our members and arming them with the resources to reach their financial goals is woven into the DNA of Cornerstone Community Financial. Because our members are digital-first and spend increasingly more time on connected TV devices, an omni-channel approach is key to ensuring that our brand is top of mind," said Jennifer Bleau, VP of Marketing, Cornerstone Community Financial. "We are thrilled to identify and reach consumers on digital devices and CTV, powered by AdTheorent's unique privacy-forward machine learning-powered predictive advertising. The campaign is successfully raising brand awareness for Cornerstone Community Financial and the results are exceeding all benchmarks."

About AdTheorent®

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's industry-leading machine learning A\T Platform powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite allows advertisers to identify the most qualified individuals coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals. Commencing in early 2020, AdTheorent's award-winning A\T Platform and capabilities are available through a first-of-its-kind Direct Access offering. Direct Access gives brands and agencies user access to the AdTheorent platform to self-optimize KPI performance, delivery and costs, supplemented by a level of service not typically provided by self-service solutions.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was awarded "Best AI-Based Advertising Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards) and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for three consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only five-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award". AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

SOURCE AdTheorent

