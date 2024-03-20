AdTheorent Wins 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

Company honored for AdTheorent Predictive Audiences, Built by ABi™

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH), a machine learning pioneer using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, today announced that it has been selected by Business Intelligence Group (B.I.G.) as a winner of the 2024 AI Excellence Awards for its AI-based technology innovation. This annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people that are leveraging AI technology to solve real world problems. AdTheorent was recognized for its groundbreaking ID-independent audience targeting solutions: AdTheorent Predictive Audiences, built by ABi™.

AdTheorent Wins 2024 Artificial Intelligence Award

AdTheorent Predictive Audiences are an ID-independent and algorithm-based method for audience creation and targeting. AdTheorent's Predictive Audience Builder, or ABi™ is a transformational suite of platform tools designed to enable users to create and activate predictive models which score audience quality. ABi™ leverages customizable and primary-sourced seed data sets to mimic the audience profile of an advertiser's desired target. In a major departure from industry-standard audience segments, that seed data set is not used for direct targeting. Instead AdTheorent's machine-learning platform reads signals from those data sets to build a predictive model which scores programmatic inventory based on its likelihood to reach an individual who meets the desired audience profile. This privacy-forward predictive scoring delivers superior audience quality and KPI performance, without the use of cookies or IDs of any kind. When AdTheorent Predictive Audiences are deployed in platform to enhance AdTheorent's KPI-based impression scoring, the result is a superior level of privacy-forward data-driven accuracy and accountability.

AdTheorent also offers a Health Audience solution, powered by HABi™, which is also ID-independent and not built on or sourced from individualized information, including user browsing activity or observed user location. Rather, HABi™-built Health Audiences are based on anonymized and deidentified datasets constituting over 30 billion records across more than 300 million unique U.S. patients.

"AdTheorent is not new to the AI and machine learning opportunity – we have been refining advanced ML-based solutions since 2012. We remain committed to building and enhancing the most advanced and differentiated machine learning-powered advertising technology and solutions ever deployed in market," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "AdTheorent is driving superior performance for our advertisers without the need for cookies – and we sincerely thank the B.I.G. Artificial Intelligence Award judges for this valuable recognition."

"We are truly honored to recognize AdTheorent with this prestigious award," stated Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. "The unwavering commitment of the AdTheorent team to excellence, and their innovative AI-based products and solutions have catapulted them to this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to the entire organization!"

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named "Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform" in the 2023 Digiday Technology Awards and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen locations across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

