Adult Vitamin Gummies Market Size Worth USD 6.79 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global adult vitamin gummies market size is projected to reach USD 6.79 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding vitamin consumption on account of introduction of new products and easy availability of adult vitamin gummies. Also, fluctuating dieting patterns coupled with hectic work schedule among working-class adults on the global level can limit their vitamin intake, thereby leading to a deficiency in nutritional levels. improper functioning of digestive system also results in reduction of vitamin content in human bodies.

Key suggestions from the report:

The multi-vitamin gummies segment is anticipated to reach USD 5.02 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2025

The single vitamin gummies product segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period

Vitamin deficiency application dominated the global market, with a revenue share of over 43.0% in 2017

In terms of revenue, the Germany adult vitamin gummies market is anticipated to exceed USD 354 million by 2025

North America is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Easy access to nutraceutical products across retail outlets and e-commerce portals is projected to remain a favorable factor for market growth

The industry is characterized by accreditation of products, capacity expansion, capital expansion, and substantial investment decisions to improve market share of manufacturers.

Some of the prominent companies present in the industry are Pfizer Inc.; Chruch & Dwight Co. Inc.; Bayer Inc.; and Pharmavite LLC.

Read 65 page research report with TOC on "Adult Vitamin Gummies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Food Supplements, Vitamin Deficiency, Weight Management, Immunity), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/adult-vitamin-gummies-market

The demand for multi-vitamin gummies is likely to increase at a noteworthy rate during the forecast period. These gummies contribute in filling vitamin gaps, which may exist in regular diets and provide all basic micronutrients required by human body. However, single vitamin gummies are preferred when an individual suffers from certain disorders. These products are recommended by the National Institutes of Health (U.S.) for specific population groups including pregnant women and women suffering from anemia.

The demand for food supplements as adult vitamin gummies in the application is likely to witness a high growth on account Increasing utilization of supplements among adults as a result of rising product awareness, through e-commerce portals and social media, is anticipated to positively impact vitamin gummies market over the forecast period. Also, its antioxidant properties to protect cells from damage and thus help in maintaining a healthy immune system.

Weight management application segment is another fastest growing segment over the forecast period. As, weight management has been established as an important therapeutic goal for obese patients. Manufacturers are coming up with the innovative new products for weight management adult vitamin gummies. For instance, Hydroxycut manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements including vitamin B (C. canephora robusta) gummies for weight loss.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest market growth over the forecast period. A shift in inclination toward preventive healthcare among working-class adults, as a result of increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and gastrointestinal disorders, in countries such as Indonesia, India, China, and Japan is likely to propel the demand for adult vitamin gummies over the forecast period.

Rising awareness about nutritional enrichment in China and India is expected to remain a favorable factor for the market growth. Furthermore, the expansion of retail market in the emerging economies of China and India, in light of regulatory support to promote investments, is expected to increase product accessibility for the buyers over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global adult vitamin gummies market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Adult Vitamin Gummies Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Single Vitamins



Multi-Vitamins



Type III & Others

Adult Vitamin Gummies Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Food Supplements



Vitamin Deficiency



Weight Management



Immunity



Others

Adult Vitamin Gummies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Nutraceuticals & Functional Foods Industry, by Grand View Research:

Glucosamine Market - The global glucosamine market size was 29,087.3 tons in 2014. An increasing number of arthritis cases globally coupled with rising obese population is expected to propel product demand over the forecast period.

Fish Oil Market – The Global fish oil market size was USD 2.25 billion in 2014 and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to increasing aquaculture activities.

Inulin Market - The Global inulin market is expected to witness growth due to increasing ease of incorporation of prebiotic ingredients in food & beverage industry. Inulin is increasingly used in dairy product formulations such as spoonable yogurts, cheese and ice creams.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.