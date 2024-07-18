Advance America Celebrates Teachers With $500 Back-to-School Sweepstakes Giveaway

Nationwide campaign aims to ease financial burden for families and teachers

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across the country prepare for the upcoming school year, Advance America is excited to announce the launch of its Back-to-School Sweepstakes 2024. This nationwide campaign is designed to help families and teachers ease the financial burden of back-to-school shopping, offering a chance to win just in time for the new academic year.

From July 8 to July 29, 2024, participants can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win $500. Additionally, they can nominate a teacher who will also have a chance to win $500. The winnings can be used to purchase essential school supplies, clothing, technology, and other educational materials.

"Giving back to our communities is an important part of what we do," said Diana Tysl, Senior Marketing Manager with Advance America. "Supporting education and helping ease financial burdens for families and teachers aligns with many of our core values. We encourage every eligible participant to enter the Back-to-School Sweepstakes and take advantage of this opportunity."

To enter the Back-to School sweepstakes, participants must complete the official online entry form. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States who are 18 years of age or older. Participants can earn extra entries by sharing the sweepstakes with friends and family.

With the average family spending $600 per child on school supplies, many people turn to spending on a credit card, tapping into savings, or getting a cash advance to foot the bill. Most teachers also report spending much of their own money to prepare classrooms and purchase additional supplies like paper and notebooks, binders and clipboards, crayons and pencils, dry erase markers , and more. Advance America encourages everyone to participate in the Back-to-School Sweepstakes 2024. To help keep costs down, head to AdvanceAmerica.net for tips on finding no- or low-cost school supplies, tax-free shopping holiday dates, and more.

Advance America encourages participants to enter the sweepstakes now and follow them on social media for updates.

About Advance America

Founded in 1997, Advance America is a leading state-licensed consumer lender in the US. It operates over 800 storefronts in communities across 22 states, including Florida, along with online lending operations, and has approximately 2,500 employees. Advance America seeks to help each customer achieve their version of financial stability in the moment and in the future through a variety of personal credit options. Please visit AdvanceAmerica.net for more information.

