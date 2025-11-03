Survey Reveals the Best Neighborhoods to Eat Well on a Budget

Eating well doesn't have to eat into your budget. We uncover the top U.S. cities and neighborhoods where dining out and dining affordably go hand in hand.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For many Americans, stretching a food budget can feel like a juggling act — balancing taste, nutrition, and the clock. With rising costs, it's easy to fall back on drive-thru value menus.

But eating well doesn't have to mean eating expensively.

We wanted to know the best U.S. cities and neighborhoods that are serving up affordable dining options. See if your hometown made the list.

Advance America, a leading loan provider, surveyed 3,024 self-proclaimed 'foodies' to uncover the top U.S. cities and neighborhoods where dining well and dining affordably go hand in hand.

"Eating well isn't just about what's on the plate — it's about access, affordability, and real-life schedules," says Laura McCutcheon, VP of Marketing at Advance America. "These spots show that enjoying good food doesn't need to be complicated or costly; it just needs to be part of the community fabric."

From college towns to historic districts, we discovered that eating well isn't just about location — it's also about finding places where local food culture thrives.

Here are the top 10 spots proving that you don't need to be earning a top salary to eat well:

Athens, Georgia Riverside, Jacksonville, Florida Downtown Greenville, South Carolina East Nashville, Tennessee North Charleston, South Carolina Downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee East Austin, Texas Old Town Albuquerque, New Mexico Lancaster, Pennsylvania Downtown Asheville, North Carolina

View our complete list of the top 110 cities and neighborhoods where you can eat well for less:

https://www.advanceamerica.net/money-saving-tips/budgeting-tips/best-neighborhoods-to-eat-well-on-budget

Methodology

This study is based on an online panel survey of 3,024 foodies, conducted to find out where people across America feel they can eat well on a budget. Participants were selected to reflect a balanced mix across age, gender, and geography. To ensure statistical reliability, internal data sources were used to establish population benchmarks, and a two-step process was applied: stratified sampling followed by post-stratification weighting. This ensured the survey results accurately aligned with the broader U.S. population. The survey was carried out in September 2025.

About Advance America

Founded in 1997, Advance America is a leading online state-licensed consumer lender in the US. It operates over 800 storefronts in communities across 22 states, along with online lending operations, and has approximately 2,500 employees. Advance America seeks to help each customer achieve their version of financial stability in the moment and in the future through a variety of personal credit options. Please visit AdvanceAmerica.net for more information.

