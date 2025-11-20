Making the Holidays Work: Advance America Spreads Joy With $1,000 Shopping Sprees

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a time for gratitude, connection, and giving. But when you're juggling the added cost of gifts, travel, and family gatherings, it's easy to feel overwhelmed.

That's why this year, Advance America is helping customers make it work with our Making the Holidays Work Sweepstakes.

We recently surprised Katina with a big holiday gift as she was our first Making the Holidays Work Sweepstakes winner! A hardworking mother and grandmother, Katina has been part of the Advance America family for years. And, like many of our customers, she’s no stranger to making it work during tough times.

From now until December 14, we're giving away 10 shopping spreesworth $1,000each to help families cherish the season without worrying about extra expenses. Simply enter to win and share for a chance to earn more entries.

When a little help means everything: Katina's story

"I work every day, Monday through Friday, and I'm able to provide for my family, but sometimes things can get a little hard," Katina shared. "When I need a little extra help for gas or groceries, Advance America has always been there for me, without hesitation."

For Katina, the holidays aren't about gifts under the tree. They're about togetherness. Each year, her family gathers for homecooked meals and quality time focused on love and gratitude. "I was always taught it's better to give than to receive," she said, moments before Advance America surprised her with a $1,000 gift.

Katina was delighted and overcome with emotion at becoming our first holiday shopping spree winner. "I got really overwhelmed because I'm always thinking of others and making sure they're taken care of. I put myself on the back burner," she said. "You're going to see me cry, but my heart is smiling."

Her first plan for the $1,000 spree? A new winter coat.

"I haven't had the opportunity to purchase a new winter coat in 20 years," Katina laughed. "I have jackets, but not a good, long coat to keep me warm. That's the first thing I'm getting!"

As for the rest of the winnings, Katina smiled, thinking of her family.

"I like spontaneity. Maybe one Sunday when things are calm, I'll take the kids for a ride, stop for lunch, and just enjoy the day. This gives me the chance to do that."

How you can make it work this holiday season

At Advance America, we believe in the power of community. We hear stories like Katina's every day, and they remind us why it matters to show up for one another … especially during the holidays.

That's what inspired our Making the Holidays Work Sweepstakes. If you could use an extra $1,000 to help you make it work this holiday season, here's how to enter:

Complete a simple entry form. Share the sweepstakes to earn extra entries. Optional: Tell us how you're Making the Holidays Work. You never know who you might inspire!

Ten winners will receive $1,000 each to help make their holiday season brighter.

