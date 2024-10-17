Advance America Collects 27,557 Food Items and Contributes Over 440 Volunteer Hours in Support of Hunger Action Month

National initiative across 22 states supports 244 local organizations in the fight against hunger

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its strong commitment to giving back to local communities, Advance America recently concluded a successful month-long food drive in observance of Hunger Action Month, an annual campaign each September to raise awareness of hunger in the United States and encourage action. The company collected 27,557 food items and contributed 441.75 volunteer hours, with employees from more than 800 locations across 22 states participating to support local food banks and hunger relief organizations.

Key Highlights of Advance America's Hunger Action Campaign:

Total Items Collected: 27,557

27,557 Total Volunteer Hours: 441.75

441.75 Organizations Supported: 244

The Cullman, Alabama, store led the way by collecting 880 food items to support Feeding Families of Alabama. Meanwhile, Advance America stores in Duncanville, Texas, and Bogalusa, Louisiana, tied for the highest volunteer participation, with each location contributing 16 hours of service to local organizations such as the Salvation Army and Bogalusa Help Center.

Advance America employees volunteered 143 hours and provided 8,670 food items to hurricane-affected states Florida and South Carolina, where disaster relief efforts remain ongoing.

State-by-State Impact:

Florida : 5,993 items, 143 volunteer hours

5,993 items, 143 volunteer hours Alabama : 3,486 items, 24 volunteer hours

3,486 items, 24 volunteer hours Texas : 3,142 items, 163 volunteer hours

3,142 items, 163 volunteer hours California : 1,928 items, 8 volunteer hours

1,928 items, 8 volunteer hours Louisiana : 1,555 items, 54.75 volunteer hours

"This year's Hunger Action Campaign far surpassed our expectations," said Jessica Rustin, CEO of Advance America. "Our team's dedication to supporting their local communities and tackling the issue of hunger was truly inspiring. We are proud to celebrate this achievement and are committed to continuing our efforts to make a positive impact in the communities we serve."

In addition to the food drive and volunteer hours, the Hunger Action Campaign supported numerous organizations, including Feeding America, Feed the Hungry Pantry of Palm Beach County, the Houston Food Bank, Mississippi Food Network, and Second Harvest Food Bank, among others.

About Advance America

Founded in 1997, Advance America is a leading state-licensed consumer lender in the U.S. It operates over 800 storefronts in communities across 22 states, along with online lending operations, and has approximately 2,500 employees. Advance America seeks to help each customer achieve their version of financial stability in the moment and in the future through a variety of personal credit options. Please visit AdvanceAmerica.net for more information.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Follow Advance America on social media:

SOURCE Advance America