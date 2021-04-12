Advance America: How to Get Money Fast Online in 2021

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The past year has put a lot of financial strain on a large number of people. People have lost their jobs, seen hours cut, drained their savings, and watched their investments crash.

At the same time, people are home much more often, whether due to remote work or online classes. Consequently, many might have extra time they can use to get money online.

Doing so can help people recover financially and prepare for any possible future economic turmoil.

There is an untold number of ways to get some extra cash through the Internet, but some are slower than others. With that in mind, here are some methods to try if you're wondering how to get money fast online.

1. Freelance

People with in-demand, marketable skills should consider freelancing online.

Freelancers can find work on freelancing marketplaces and job boards, but they should work their networks as well. One might find someone on social media or in person who needs work done.

For people who don't currently have a marketable freelance skill, it's always possible to pick up a new skill, too.

For example, they could start freelancing in an area like proofreading or writing quite quickly, as long as they have a firm grasp of written English.

People that excel at numbers and technical skills could look into bookkeeping as a potential freelance skill. It may require a bit of education, but remote bookkeeping is in high-demand.

2. Take Surveys

Taking surveys is a classic way to make a few bucks fast online. After signing up on a survey site, it'll ask for some demographic information.

The site will then offer surveys relevant to the applicant's life and interests.

Each survey completed earns a few points redeemable for cash, gift cards, or other prizes.

Surveys won't generate a significant amount of money, but they're easy to do with spare time. People can make a few extra dollars on their public transit commutes or during commercial breaks while watching TV.

3. Take Out a Loan

One of the fastest ways to receive a money is to get a loan. Online loans can be a useful tool for refinancing debt, performing home renovations, or making a large purchase.

There are dozens of online personal lenders nowadays, so to find the best one, it's best to turn to an established lender with years of history and verified reviews on Trustpilot. Thanks to technological advancements, many can often approve borrowers in minutes and disburse funds within a day or two.

Borrowers should shop around for the best rates and terms and read any fine print before signing the contract. Also, make sure to budget for the monthly payment.

4. Sell Old Possessions You Don't Use

Spring is fast approaching, so it's almost time for some spring cleaning.

No need to throw things out or give them away, though. Instead, consider selling items that aren't being used online. These could be clothes, books, electronics, or even antiques.

Classifieds sites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace are great places to start for people willing to create each product listing and handle all the shipping. However, there are also many sites for specific types of items. These sites handle much of the process for the seller, but in exchange, their profit may be lower.

5. Tutor Others

Online classes have boosted the demand for online tutors. There are now dozens of sites where tutors can sign up and start helping students get better grades.

Some sites require a college degree specifically in the subject the prospective tutor would like to tutor in, but others simply ask for a four-year degree of any kind. That said, tutors should be thoroughly knowledgeable in the subject they want to specialize in.

Notice: Information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Consult your financial advisor about your financial circumstances.

SOURCE Advance America