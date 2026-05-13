Sun Safe & Bug Free: Advance ER Teams Up with Camp John Marc

This summer, Advance ER, Dallas's trusted 24-hour emergency center, is making sure campers can enjoy every moment safely. As part of its "Care Beyond Our Walls" service project, Advance ER is collecting donations of sunscreen (SPF 40 or higher) and bug spray at both of its Dallas locations through Friday, May 15, 2026.

Every item donated will go directly to Camp John Marc campers, helping protect them from the Texas sun and the inevitable swarms of summer insects so they can focus on the joys that summer camp always brings.

Drop-off locations are available at both Advance ER campuses:

Preston Hollow/Galleria : 12338 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75244

12338 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75244 Park Cities: 5201 W Lovers Lane, Dallas, TX 75244

Every item donated will go directly to Camp John Marc campers, helping protect them from the Texas sun and the inevitable swarms of summer insects so they can focus on the joys that summer camp always brings.

"At Advance ER, we believe caring for our community extends far beyond the walls of our emergency room. Supporting Camp John Marc is an opportunity to help children with chronic illnesses and physical challenges experience the joy, confidence, and life-long memories every child deserves. We are honored to play a small part in helping these remarkable children thrive."

— Dr. Thomas Allen, M.D., FACEP, Advance ER

Both locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You do not need to be a patient to drop off donations. Just walk in, drop off, and know that you've helped a child have the summer of their life.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What items are being collected?

A: Advance ER is collecting sunscreen with SPF 40 or higher and bug spray/insect repellent in any size.

Q: Where do I drop off donations?

A: Donations can be dropped off at either Advance ER location, Preston Hollow/Galleria on Inwood Road, or the Park Cities location on Lovers Lane. Both are open 24/7, and no appointment is needed.

Q: What is the donation deadline?

A: The collection drive runs through Friday, May 15, 2026. We encourage you to drop off items as soon as possible to ensure they reach campers in time for the start of the summer session.

Q: Who will receive the donated items?

A: All donated sunscreen and bug spray will go directly to Camp John Marc and will be distributed to campers during their summer programs.

Q: What if I can't make it in person? Can I donate in another way?

A: If you're unable to drop off items in person, we encourage you to visit Camp John Marc's website at campjohnmarc.org to learn more about other ways to support their mission, including monetary donations and volunteer opportunities.

Q: Can businesses or organizations donate in bulk?

A: Absolutely, and we would love that! If you're a business, school, church, or organization interested in organizing a group donation or sponsoring supplies in larger quantities, please contact Advance ER directly at the information listed below.

About Camp John Marc

Founded on the belief that every child deserves the joy and transformation of summer camp, Camp John Marc has served Texas children with chronic illnesses and physical disabilities for decades. Their programs are built around a simple but powerful idea: when kids are surrounded by peers who understand their challenges and mentors who believe in them, they discover a confidence that lasts for the rest of their lives.

About Advance ER

Advance ER is a trusted 24-hour emergency center committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality emergency medical care to the communities it serves. With locations in both Park Cities and Preston Hollow/Galleria, Advance ER is always open, always ready, and always here. Beyond clinical care, Advance ER is deeply committed to community wellness and health education.

Advance ER's "Care Beyond Our Walls" initiative reflects the emergency center's deep roots in the Dallas community and its commitment to being a true neighbor, not just a medical provider. From blood drives to supply collections, Advance ER looks for every opportunity to give back and show up for the Texans they serve every day.

To learn more about Advance ER's community involvement, visit advanceer.com/about/community-involvement.

MEDIA CONTACT

Teresa DiFalco

Marketing Director

Phone: 972-DOCTORS

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.advanceer.com/

SOURCE Advance ER