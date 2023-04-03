Advance ER Voted Among ADDISON - The Guide's 2022 Readers' Choice Award Winners

Dr. Larry Pettit of Advance ER has been voted among the ADDISON – The Guide's 2022 Readers' Choice Award winners for his outstanding work as a medical doctor at an emergency medical care center.

DALLAS, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Larry Pettit of Advance ER – with two locations in Dallas, Texas – has been voted among the ADDISON – The Guide's 2022 Readers' Choice Award winners for his outstanding work as a medical doctor at an emergency medical care center.

ADDISON – The Guide is a publication that focuses on businesses and professionals in Addison, Texas, as well as the greater Dallas metropolitan area. Each year for the past 14 years, it has hosted its Readers' Choice Awards, which invites readers to vote on their favorite local businesses and professionals from more than 80 categories and industries. In 2022, more than 10,000 votes were tallied and then verified by a local accounting firm.

The winners, including Dr. Pettit, were recently invited to a gala to celebrate the achievement. The night was professionally catered, and full of acceptance speeches from each winner. It also served as a unique opportunity for the award winners to network and continue to grow their professions.

Additional information about the ADDISON – The Guide's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards can be found by visiting: https://addisonmagazine.com/2023/02/addison-the-guides-2022-readers-choice-awards/. Interested parties can learn more about Advance ER by visiting: www.advanceer.com.

Media Contact:

Dr. Larry Pettit

[email protected]

SOURCE Advance ER