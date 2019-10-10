Advanced Agrilytics Appoints Paul Schickler as Independent Chairman of Board of Directors

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Agrilytics ("Advanced Agrilytics" or the "Company"), a Paine Schwartz Partners portfolio company and an agronomics services business with advanced precision analytics capabilities, today announced that Paul Schickler, former President of DuPont Pioneer, has joined the Company's Board of Directors and been appointed as the Independent Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Schickler brings more than 40 years of global agriculture industry experience, including serving ten years as President of DuPont Pioneer. During his tenure as President of DuPont Pioneer, he helped drive significant growth of the business by focusing on innovation and helping farmers across the globe increase their productivity and profitability.

"I am honored to join the Board of Advanced Agrilytics at this important time for the Company as it continues to build out its team and its capabilities," said Mr. Schickler. "I have always believed in the importance of putting the farmer first, and the team at Advanced Agrilytics is doing just that by meeting the needs of individual growers through its innovative and holistic solutions. I look forward to working closely with Kess and my fellow directors to help the Company capture the growth opportunities ahead."

"Paul is a dynamic leader who understands the complexities of building a successful ag company," said Kess Berg, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Agrilytics. "We are excited to benefit from the expertise and perspectives he has built over his decades of experience as we work to expand our business by helping even more growers and reach new levels of growth and yield."

About Advanced Agrilytics

Advanced Agrilytics is a team of agronomists and scientists enabled by advanced precision analytic capabilities, helping growers interpret and utilize their field data to influence their yields. With precise data the Advanced Agrilytics team works directly with growers in their fields to understand each input, practice and the attributes of every acre throughout the season resulting in higher yields. This high-touch approach ground-truths prescriptions, agronomic advice, and results. For further information, please see www.advancedagrilytics.com.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

