Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp from The Linux Foundation Helps IT Professionals Move Into Cloud Careers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the popularity of its beginner Cloud Engineer Bootcamp launched last month, The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of an Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp program, designed to help experienced IT professionals move into cloud engineering roles in as little as six months. Additionally, the foundation has announced a new training course, LFS243 - Service Mesh Fundamentals , which will be available beginning July 31, will also be a part of this new bootcamp.

The Linux Foundation Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp bundles self-paced eLearning courses with certification and dedicated instructor support for a comprehensive and well-rounded educational program. The training covers advanced IT concepts related to cloud, containers, service mesh, monitoring, logging and more, providing all the knowledge needed to move roles into cloud engineering. The specific courses and certification exam included, all of which are taken online, are:

Containers Fundamentals (LFS253)

Kubernetes Fundamentals (LFS258)

Service Mesh Fundamentals (LFS243) - available July 31

Monitoring Systems and Services with Prometheus (LFS241)

Cloud Native Logging with Fluentd (LFS242)

Managing Kubernetes Applications with Helm (LFS244)

Certified Kubernetes Administrator Exam (CKA)

Participants will also have access to a bootcamp-specific online forum to interact with other students and instructors, as well as live virtual office hours with course instructors five days per week. Candidates have unlimited access to the program for 12 months. Those who spend approximately 10 hours per week on the materials should expect to complete the bootcamp in about six months, enabling working professionals to take advantage of the program. Upon completion, participants will receive badges for the CKA certification exam and the entire bootcamp. Badges can be independently verified by potential employers at any time.

"Upon launching our Cloud Engineer Bootcamp last month, we received extensive feedback that more seasoned professionals would like a similarly defined pathway to becoming a cloud engineer," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP and general manager of training & certification at The Linux Foundation. "The Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp is able to skip over many of the beginner concepts and go directly into advanced topics that require experience administering IT systems. This program will enable many professionals to gain new, highly in demand skills that will help them advance their careers. We also anticipate many companies taking advantage of this program to fill skills gaps within their organizations as they increase their use of cloud native tools."

"Cloud native tools like Kubernetes, Prometheus, Helm, and service meshes are enabling companies to deploy software efficiently and operate at unprecedented scale," said Priyanka Sharma, general manager, Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "This means the demand for talented cloud engineers is soaring, especially as business workflows continue to move online. We're eager to help our community advance their cloud native knowledge, and the Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp is the most affordable and streamlined way to do so."

LFS243 - Service Mesh Fundamentals is a new training course which is also now open for enrollment, with access to course materials becoming available for enrolled students on July 31. The course is included as part of the Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp, or is available to take standalone. With the growth of microservices and Kubernetes production environments, there is a growing need to have tools to monitor and manage network traffic. This course explores the use of Envoy Proxy and Istio to take control of network access.

The Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp is available for immediate enrollment. The standard $999 bootcamp fee provides unlimited access to the course for one year including all content and labs. Through July 31, 2020 the bootcamp is being offered at an introductory fee of $599. Interested individuals may enroll here . Enterprises interested in purchasing bulk bootcamp enrollments can request more information here .

