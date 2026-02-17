Board-certified facial plastic surgeon performs hundreds of advanced deep plane facelift procedures annually within a Quad A certified private surgical facility, attracting patients nationwide.

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for advanced facial rejuvenation continues to rise, Dr. Benjamin C. Stong, founder of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, has positioned his Atlanta practice as a Center of Excellence for advanced Deep Plane Facelift surgery. Known for his pioneering, refined surgical technique and high procedural volume, Dr. Stong performs hundreds of advanced deep plane facelift procedures each year. One of the innovative surgical techniques he uses for improved results is an extended upper cheek midface elevation and lift.

Deep plane facelift outcomes are highly surgeon- and technique-dependent. While the procedure has gained national visibility, subtle variations in surgical philosophy and technique significantly influence long-term results, particularly in the midface and lower eyelid region.

"At our practice, we have continuously refined deep plane facelift techniques and mechanics over many years," Dr. Stong explains. "Small technical decisions in vector control, tissue release, and midface elevation can dramatically influence how natural and complete the result appears, particularly at the junction of the lower eyelid and midface."

Rethinking Midface and Lower Eyelid Rejuvenation

Contemporary understanding of facial aging continues to evolve. Traditionally, the lower eyelid has been treated as a structure that aged independently of the cheek. However, Dr. Stong's observations emphasize the effect that the descending midface has on lower eyelid aging and appearance.

As the upper cheek and midface descend with age, they exhibit a dragging effect on the lower eyelid, increasing the vertical height of the lower eyelid, hollowing out the border around the lower eyelid, and accentuating fat pseudoherniation, commonly referred to as under-eye bags. Repositioning the midface with advanced deep plane facelift techniques can often reduce and improve these secondary lower eyelid changes.

By improving midface elevation through an advanced deep plane approach, the lower eyelid can be "unweighted," leading to visible rejuvenation without necessarily requiring separate lower eyelid surgery in select patients.

The KalosLift, Dr. Stong's advanced deep plane facelift technique, focuses on this integrated midface correction. Observable improvements may include:

Shortening of the vertical height of the lower eyelid

Improved lid–cheek junction contour

Reduced hollowing around the eyelid

Softening of lower eyelid fullness

Although lower eyelid blepharoplasty remains appropriate in certain patients, enhanced midface support can significantly improve lower eyelid aesthetic as part of a comprehensive facelift strategy and is exclusively offered at Kalos by Dr. Stong.

A Center of Excellence for Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Surgery

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery operates within a fully accredited Quad A certified private surgical facility. Quad A accreditation reflects rigorous national standards for patient safety, anesthesia oversight, surgical protocols, and clinical operations.

Dr. Stong performs hundreds of deep plane facelift procedures annually. This concentration of surgical volume allows for ongoing refinement of technique and consistency in outcomes, key characteristics of a focused Center of Excellence model.

Patients benefit from a private, boutique surgical environment designed for discretion and personalized care, while maintaining hospital-level safety standards.

Additionally, due to extensive experience, the staff at Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery has a unique understanding of the specific care and needs of deep plane facelift clients.

Designed for Traveling Patients

Atlanta's Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the busiest and most accessible airports in the world, provides direct flights from most major U.S. cities and numerous international destinations. The practice is located a short drive from the airport, making travel logistics simple and straightforward for out-of-state patients.

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery provides structured preoperative planning, detailed surgical coordination, and clearly defined postoperative follow-up protocols to support patients traveling for deep plane facelift surgery.

"Our goal is to combine advanced surgical expertise with thoughtful logistical planning," says Dr. Stong. "Patients traveling for deep plane facelift surgery require both technical excellence and a coordinated experience."

Technique Matters

Deep plane facelift surgery is not a uniform procedure. Surgical philosophy, anatomical understanding, and midface mechanics significantly affect outcomes.

By emphasizing improved advanced deep plane facelift technique in the upper cheek midface, rather than traditional deep plane approaches, Dr. Stong's approach restores a more youthful elevated midface leading to improved lower eyelid appearance with or without lower eyelid blepharoplasty.

As interest in advanced facial rejuvenation continues to grow, Dr. Stong's Atlanta-based Center of Excellence remains focused on the continual refinement of deep plane facelift technique.

About Dr. Benjamin C. Stong and Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery

Dr. Benjamin C. Stong is a board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia. His practice serves both local and out-of-state patients seeking advanced deep plane facelift surgery and comprehensive facial rejuvenation.

Dr. Stong performs hundreds of deep plane facelift procedures annually within a Quad A certified private surgical facility. The practice's proximity to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport allows convenient national access for traveling patients. Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery emphasizes individualized consultation, detailed surgical planning, and structured recovery protocols designed to support patients throughout their surgical journey.

