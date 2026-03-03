Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Center of Excellence Highlights Sophisticated Bucket Handle Platysmaplasty Technique at Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery

Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Benjamin C. Stong advances deep plane facelift surgery through comprehensive platysma release and resuspension designed to enhance neck contour and jawline definition.

ATLANTA, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand continues to grow for improved outcomes in facelift surgery, Dr. Benjamin C. Stong, founder of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, has further refined his Deep Plane Facelift technique with a comprehensive platysma release and bucket handle platysmaplasty approach designed to support improved neck contour and jawline definition.

While many facelift procedures focus on tightening the platysma muscle centrally along the midline of the neck, Dr. Stong's approach incorporates complete lateral release and elevation of the platysma muscle off the deeper cervical structures, extending from the midline to the lateral neck. During his KalosLift™ advanced deep plane facelift, the platysma is mobilized, fully released, and resuspended in a bucket handle, or cantilever, configuration. This allows the muscle to be repositioned in a more supportive manner, acting as an internal corset for the neck and jawline.

In appropriately selected patients, this comprehensive release and resuspension technique reduces the need for submandibular gland excision by improving elevation of ptotic gland tissue, while avoiding potential complications associated with gland removal such as sialocele formation or nerve injury.

"Complete and controlled release of the platysma muscle is essential to achieving improved neck contour and jawline definition," explains Dr. Stong. "When the muscle is elevated and resuspended comprehensively rather than simply tightened in the midline, we can more effectively restore balance to the lower face and neck."

Deep plane facelift outcomes are highly dependent on surgical technique, anatomical understanding, and individualized treatment planning. Subtle differences in ligament release, muscle elevation, vector control, and platysma management can significantly influence jawline definition and long-term contour stability. Dr. Stong's technique reflects ongoing refinement rooted in years of focused facial plastic surgery practice and academic involvement in facelift research.

The bucket handle platysmaplasty is performed in conjunction with deep plane midface elevation for lower eyelid-cheek aesthetic rejuvenation, allowing for a comprehensive approach to facial rejuvenation across the upper cheek, jawline, and neck. As with all surgical procedures, candidacy and results vary based on anatomy, tissue quality, and healing characteristics.

Dr. Stong is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon who specializes exclusively in surgery of the face, head, and neck. He performs hundreds of advanced deep plane facelift procedures annually within his Quad A–accredited private surgical facility in Atlanta. His practice serves patients traveling from throughout the United States and internationally who seek advanced facial rejuvenation procedures.

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery operates exclusively as a facial surgery center and performs procedures in a Quad A–accredited private surgical suite that meets rigorous national safety standards. Conveniently located near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the practice provides coordinated scheduling support for out-of-state and international patients.

Patients interested in learning more about advanced deep plane facelift surgery and bucket handle platysmaplasty may schedule a private consultation at Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta.

