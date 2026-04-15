Atlanta Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong Highlights Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Technique Using Platysma Elevation and Extended Myotomies

Atlanta facial plastic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong highlights advanced deep plane facelift techniques involving platysma elevation and extended myotomies to improve neck contour, jawline definition, and cervicomental angle during facial rejuvenation surgery.

ATLANTA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Facial plastic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Stong, founder of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery and director of the Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Center of Excellence in Atlanta, is highlighting advanced surgical techniques used during deep plane facelift procedures to improve neck contour and jawline definition.

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery

At his Buckhead, Atlanta facial plastic surgery practice, Dr. Stong incorporates comprehensive platysma muscle elevation and extended myotomy techniques as part of his advanced deep plane facelift approach. These techniques are designed to improve lifting and contouring of the neck while supporting more defined and natural facial rejuvenation outcomes.

The Importance of Platysma Muscle Work in Neck Rejuvenation

The platysma muscle plays a critical role in the appearance of the neck and jawline. As facial aging progresses, changes in the platysma contribute to banding, soft tissue laxity, and loss of definition along the neck.

Many traditional facelift and neck lift techniques address the platysma primarily through midline suturing, sometimes combined with limited muscle modification. While this approach can improve appearance, it may not fully address the underlying structural changes that contribute to neck aging.

Advanced Platysma Elevation and Full Mobilization

As part of his advanced deep plane facelift technique, Dr. Stong performs extensive elevation and mobilization of the platysma muscle. This includes connecting the sub-SMAS dissection from the cheek into the neck, allowing for a more unified and comprehensive repositioning of facial and neck structures.

By fully mobilizing both the medial and lateral aspects of the platysma, the muscle can be repositioned more effectively, improving the lift and contour of the neck while enhancing overall facial balance.

Extended Myotomies for Improved Neck Contour

In addition to platysma elevation, Dr. Stong utilizes extended myotomies, or carefully placed muscle incisions, during both medial and lateral platysmaplasty.

This approach allows for improved redistribution of tension within the muscle, enhancing lift at the cervicomental angle and creating a more defined and structured neck contour.

The technique also supports a tighter, more refined corset effect for the submental soft tissues, including the submental glands. This approach allows for improved contour without the need for direct gland removal.

"Advanced platysma work is essential for achieving optimal neck results in deep plane facelift surgery," says Dr. Stong. "By fully mobilizing the platysma and using extended myotomies, we can improve neck definition while maintaining natural anatomy."

Structural Neck Rejuvenation as Part of Deep Plane Facelift Surgery

Dr. Stong's approach to neck rejuvenation is integrated into his overall deep plane facelift technique, which focuses on structural repositioning of deeper facial tissues rather than surface-level tightening.

By combining platysma elevation, extended myotomies, SMAS repositioning, and vertical midface lifting techniques, the procedure is designed to improve jawline definition, refine the neck contour, and improved midface rejuvenation, creating a more balanced and natural appearance.

These advanced techniques contribute to a sharper jawline, improved cervicomental angle, and more refined neck contour as part of comprehensive facelift rejuvenation.

A Signature Component of the Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Center of Excellence

Dr. Stong notes that advanced platysma techniques are a key component of the surgical approach used at the Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Center of Excellence in Atlanta.

By incorporating multiple structural techniques that build upon traditional deep plane methods, the goal is to improve both the quality and durability of facial rejuvenation outcomes.

Serving Patients Traveling to Atlanta

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery regularly treats patients traveling to Atlanta from across the United States and internationally for advanced facial rejuvenation procedures.

The practice provides dedicated support for out-of-town patients, including consultation coordination, surgical planning assistance, and postoperative recovery guidance.

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport provides convenient access for patients traveling for consultation and surgery.

About Dr. Benjamin Stong

Dr. Benjamin Stong is a facial plastic surgeon and founder of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia. He specializes in advanced facial rejuvenation procedures including deep plane facelift surgery, neck lift surgery, eyelid surgery, and his Perialar lip lift technique.

Dr. Stong directs the Advanced Deep Plane Facelift Center of Excellence at Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery and is known for his structural approach to facial rejuvenation. His surgical philosophy focuses on restoring facial support, preserving natural expression, and achieving long-lasting results.

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery serves patients throughout Atlanta, Buckhead, and the greater Georgia region, as well as individuals traveling nationally and internationally for advanced facial rejuvenation procedures.

Media Contact:

Dr. Benjamin Stong

Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery

(404) 963-6665

SOURCE Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC