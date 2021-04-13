Advanced Fraud Solutions Partners with Access Softek to Integrate AFS Positive Pay with Access Commercial Solution

HIGH POINT, N.C., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Fraud Solutions (AFS), a leading provider of deposit fraud detection software, today announced a new partnership that will integrate AFS Positive Pay with Access Softek's Access Commercial solution. The integration allows financial institutions and businesses to monitor outbound check and ACH payments and receive real-time notifications when payment information (including routing numbers, account information and other details or amounts) is flagged as potentially suspicious.

Access Commercial, Access Softek's commercial banking platform, enables community financial institutions to meet the needs of businesses by providing tools to strengthen business relationships and support their growth. By offering an intuitive online platform for credit unions and community banks that better serves business accounts, Access Commercial helps financial institutions expand their local footprint and deliver cost-effective tools to help businesses manage their finances.

"By partnering with AFS, we immediately strengthen vendor and payroll fraud protections for our banking partners," said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek. "Positive pay is a must-have for community financial institutions looking to attract and retain enterprise banking customers in such a competitive marketplace."

"Small businesses are especially reliant on their financial institutions to help them monitor and process vendor payments," said Lawrence Reaves, President and CEO at Advanced Fraud Solutions. "This integration helps automate and streamline banking operations for Access Commercial clients. We are pleased to partner with Access Softek to provide an additional level of fraud prevention to the end business customers."

About Advanced Fraud Solutions

Advanced Fraud Solutions was founded in 2007 with the simple mission to help financial institutions prevent fraud in real-time by utilizing our comprehensive private cloud-based software solutions at the frontline and in the back office. Every day, our innovative fraud prevention tools help banks and credit unions of all sizes eliminate losses and safeguard their financial assets, providing the level of protection that today's customers demand. At Advanced Fraud Solutions, we know the best way to fight fraud is to prevent it. Learn more at Advanced Fraud Solutions.

About Access Softek

Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, having developed the first downloadable apps for mobile banking. Since that time, Access Softek has extended its track record of innovation to online banking, biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, and automated investing integrated directly into a financial institution's digital banking platform, among many other innovative products. Now in its 35th year, Access Softek has delivered industry firsts to over 400 bank and credit union clients from its Berkeley, California headquarters. Learn more about Access Commercial here.

SOURCE Advanced Fraud Solutions