Advanced Materials for Vaginal Self-Collection Enabling High-Quality DNA Isolation, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Discover how material innovation can improve DNA recovery from human samples and support the development of reliable non-invasive sampling devices. In this free webinar, attendees will learn how collection materials influence sample quality, transport stability, and biomolecule release. Experts from Porex and Oasis Diagnostics will discuss the material properties required for consistent DNA recovery in vaginal self-collection workflows, and share insights into enabling recovery of RNA, proteins, exosomes, and circulating nucleic acids from saliva. The session will also highlight common limitations of traditional collection materials and their impact on downstream analytical performance.

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As non-invasive sample collection continues to expand across diagnostics and clinical research, vaginal self-collection has emerged as a critical approach for applications such as HPV screening, where reliable DNA recovery is essential. However, ensuring consistent sample quality remains a major challenge. Biological variability, inhibitor interference, and inefficient analyte release can limit reproducibility and downstream analytical performance. While analytical methods often receive the greatest focus, the materials used for sample collection and transport play a foundational role in determining whether DNA and other biomolecules can be reliably isolated for downstream workflows.

This webinar will examine how advanced material design can improve both non-invasive sample collection and downstream biomolecule isolation. The session will focus on high-release porous media engineered to enable efficient sample uptake, controlled analyte release, inhibitor retention, and stability during transport. Attendees will gain practical insight into how material properties influence sample quality and how thoughtful material selection early in device development can improve consistency and simplify downstream workflows.

Vaginal self-collection for HPV screening will serve as the primary case study to demonstrate these principles in practice. Results from a pilot study of a vaginal self-collection device will be reviewed to demonstrate how material-driven design choices impact DNA yield, purity and consistency.

The webinar will also examine saliva sampling as a complementary application that presents similar material-related challenges, including variable viscosity, high inhibitor content, and the need to maintain sample stability during transport. Published examples will highlight how optimized collection materials enable reliable recovery of DNA, RNA, proteins, exosomes, and circulating cell-free nucleic acids, supporting demanding molecular applications, including those in oncology and advanced diagnostics.

The session will conclude with practical, application-agnostic guidance to help device developers evaluate and select materials that improve sample collection, transport, and biomolecule isolation. The lessons can be applied across a range of non-invasive sample types, including blood, and urine, helping enable more reliable and scalable diagnostic workflows.

Register for this webinar to learn how material innovation can improve DNA recovery in human samples and support the development of robust non-invasive sampling devices.

Join Paul Slowey, PhD, CEO and Founder, Oasis Diagnostics®; and Ellen Weinzapfel, PhD, Global Marketing Manager, Porex, for the live webinar on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 12pm EDT (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advanced Materials for Vaginal Self-Collection Enabling High-Quality DNA Isolation.

